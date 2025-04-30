How Did Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Shape And Protect Labor Rights In India? – OpEd

By Dr. Bawa Singh, Dr. Aslam Khan and Koche Jay Manik

Labour rights have important role in the lives of labourers across the globe. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, is being celebrated for his role in drafting the Indian Constitution and championing the social justice, particularly for marginalized communities. Although, he was the multifaceted leader, but he was oftenly accepted as a marginalised communities’ leader. His contributions to labour rights have been remained equally transformative that deserved to be recognized, especially commemoration of his role on 1st May i.e., Labour Day.

It is also very important to mention here that Ambedkar’s advocacy for labour rights has been deeply influenced by his personal experiences either it is caste-based or during his job discriminations. Those experiences have shaped his understanding of the intertwined nature of economic exploitation and social injustice. He viewed labour rights not merely as a quest for better wages or working conditions, rather as a fundamental means and measures for achieving the social justice.

Dr. Ambedkar was highly educated of his time and given his legal expertise and diverse background, has also provided him with a unique and critical vision of the political and legal frameworks that is necessary to combat labour injustices. He recognized that without protective labour laws, workers likely to remain vulnerable and exposed to exploitation and discrimination. His advocacy for legal reforms stemmed from the belief that a robust politico-legal frameworks were essential for safeguarding workers’ rights and dignity. One of his most significant contributions was his leadership of the Labour Inquiry Committee in the 1940s, which conducted extensive research on the conditions of workers across various industries in the country. The committee’s findings revealed the critical state of labour conditions and led to critical recommendations for improving wages, working hours, and safety standards. This report became a foundational document for future labour laws in India.

Labour Rights

Dr B R Ambedkar was considered as great labour leader of his time. His push for the Eight-Hour Workday for the labourers became a cornerstone of Ambedkar’s labour rights advocacy. Prior to labour reform, the workers had often been enduring long hours in hazardous and critical conditions even a little regard for their health care.

Taking this situation in account, Ambedkar worked for limiting the working hours eight hours. This was considered as essential for the physical and mental health of the workers, establishing it as a fundamental labour right in independent India. Dr Ambedkar has also worked and advocated for minimum wage laws. He argued that wages should reflect the value of labour and enable workers to support their families adequately. He made efforts in this area helped to create a regulatory framework which has protected the workers from economic exploitation, particularly in industries like textiles and agriculture.

Social security for any labourer is very important. Therefore, Ambedkar had recognized the importance of social security for workers given the background of manual labourers used to face risk of injury, illness, and old age without any safety net. Thus, such advocacy on part of Dr Ambedkar laid the groundwork for India’s social security system resulting into the culmination in the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Act of 1948. This act provided essential compensation for work-related injuries, medical care and maternity benefits for continuing to support millions of workers today.

However, Ambedkar’s vision for labour rights have extended beyond the legal reforms. These rights covered a broader struggle for equality and social justice . He envisioned and believed that true empowerment of workers could only take place through the establishment of organization and unity of the workers.

Dr Ambedkar recognized that individual workers in general and marginalized communities’ workers in particular had limited bargaining power given their inherent socio-economic weaknesses. He stood for the formation of labour and trade unions of the workers as a means of collective bargaining. He believed that by such organizations, workers could demand and convince the management for better wages and better conditions, thus, defending their rights and improving their lives.

Dr. Ambedkar envisioned and acknowledged the intersectionality of caste and class even in the formal and informal organizations. He had seen that the labourers from marginalized castes who used to face additional layers of discriminations and exploitations. His approach remained focused on labour reforms that he conceived as inseparable from the efforts to abolish caste-based discrimination. This vision was aimed to create an inclusive labour movement for uniting the workers across caste lines. Concomitantly, he believed that education was another critical component of his vision for labour rights. He advocated for the labourers, particularly for those from who belonged to the marginalized castes, direly needed education to aware about their rights and responsibilities. Ambedkar struggled for the widespread education and skills development among the labourers. This should be considered as significant tools for enabling workers to improve their economic standing along with becoming active participants in India’s democratic and economic processes.

Following independence of India in 1947, several labour reforms advocated and championed by Ambedkar have been integrated into the country’s politico-legal frameworks. The Indian Constitution, for which he had played a key role in drafting, wherein he provided the rights of workers. The Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP), part of the Indian Constitution wherein labour rights has been enshrined i.e., fair wages (Art. 43), equal pay for equal work (Art. 39d), humane working conditions and maternity relief (Art. 42), right to work and assistance (Art. 41), and protection from exploitation (Art. 39e) etc.

These DPSP reflect Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s vision of socio-economic justice, conceptualized during his tenure as Labour Member (1942–46). He had very strongly advocated for the eight-hour workday, maternity benefits, and union rights etc. He believed that true democracy requires social and economic equality for the workers. The DPSPs, thus, carry forward Ambedkar’s commitment to the dignity and rights of labour.

As Labour Day is being celebrated on 1st May across many countries. Thus, it becomes too vital for reflection on the historical struggle for the workers’ rights and the contributions of those who fought for them including Dr. Ambedkar. His pivotal role in establishing labour rights in India serves as a beacon light even for the current and future generations. His legacy has been transcending the legislation; it represents a call for social and economic transformations in India. His belief in empowering workers through education, unionization, and legal protection has created a labour rights system that has been continued to support workers today.

To pay a true tribute to honour Dr. Ambedkar’s tireless efforts in context of labour rights, lets at the local, national and international levels, it should be reaffirmed the commitment to ensuring that workers’ rights are recognized, protected, and continually fought for. By providing and protecting education, digital outreach, community engagements, and cultural initiatives, Ambedkar’s transformative contributions to labour rights can be made more practical in the challenging time of capitalism. This is how, the governance across the globe can ensure his legacy continues to inspire social and economic justice in India and beyond.

About the authors: