NATO Experts Discuss Nuclear Deterrence Challenges In Helsinki

By Eurasia Review

NATO’s annual Nuclear Policy Symposium kicked off in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday (29 April 2025). Held annually since 1992, it is the Alliance’s main nuclear policy event. The symposium brings together outside experts as well as NATO and Allied senior officials to discuss pressing nuclear challenges facing the Alliance.

“This year’s symposium is taking place at a critical moment for NATO’s nuclear deterrence” said Mr Jim Stokes, NATO’s Director of Nuclear Policy, who co-hosts the two-day event with Mr Janne Kuusela, Director General for Defence Policy at the Ministry of Defence of Finland. “The Alliance is facing an increasingly complex and rapidly changing security environment.”

Mr Stokes added that NATO Allies reiterate their determination to take all necessary steps to ensure the credibility, effectiveness, safety and security of the nuclear deterrence mission. “Raising our collective awareness of nuclear policy issues, and having an opportunity to discuss implications, is key outcome from the symposium,” he said.

“The commitment of NATO and its member states to credible and effective deterrence and defence is now more important than ever, said Antti Häkkänen, Minister of Defence of Finland. He emphasised that the Nuclear Policy Symposium supports achieving this aim. “This is a unique event which increases our understanding of pivotal topics in nuclear policy. The best experts in this field will be in attendance. I wish everyone a productive symposium”, Minister Häkkänen added.

This year’s Nuclear Policy Symposium will address High North perspectives on deterrence, as well as the implications of nuclear threats and challenges across the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions.