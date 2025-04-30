Philippines Eyes Deeper Military Ties With Taiwan – OpEd

By Veeramalla Anjaiah

The Philippines is poised to take a significant step to deepen military cooperation with Taiwan, a move that could redefine Manila’s strategic posture in the West Philippine Sea and beyond, The Manila Times newspaper reported.

Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, spokesman for the National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS), confirmed in an interview that talks are underway to regularize warship transits across the Taiwan Strait, a development he hinted could lead to formal joint military activities between the two neighbors and thus reshape the strategic calculus in the region.

“We now have the regularization of the cross-strait transit of warships,” The Manila Times reported quoting Trinidad as saying.

“I believe there will be an increase of that in the coming days, in the coming years. That would also be just one step away from doing joint activities, military to military,” he said.

This is the first time a senior Philippine military official has publicly acknowledged potential military-to-military engagements with Taiwan. This acknowledgment marks a striking development in Manila’s evolving security strategy as it counters China’s aggressive moves in Philippine-claimed waters.

“We are now looking long-term. We’re no longer looking at next month or next year. We’re looking at what will happen in the next ten to twenty years,” said Trinidad as he emphasized the importance of strategic foresight in regional planning.

In recent months, China’s gray-zone tactics—including the use of water cannons and laser devices against Philippine vessels—have drawn sharp criticism from local officials and the international community. For Manila, the strategic response has increasingly centered on coalition-building with like-minded partners.

“In the West Philippine Sea, we must maintain presence,” The Manila Times reported quoting Trinidad as saying.

“We must ensure that the Filipino people understand that the government is there for them, that the military is protecting what is ours.”

While official diplomatic ties between Manila and Taipei remain non-existent due to the Philippines’ adherence to the One China policy, military interlocutors have begun navigating informal channels to address shared security concerns, especially regarding the protection of sea lanes and maritime domain awareness.

“There is now more coordination, more collaboration, and more communication among partners. That is a very important message to everyone who challenges the rules-based international order,” Trinidad said.

While the Philippines has historically upheld a “One China” policy, its growing security ties with the United States and other like-minded partners have placed it on a delicate balancing act. The prospect of Philippine-Taiwan military activities, even if limited to information sharing, patrol coordination, or humanitarian assistance, would most likely be viewed by Beijing as provocative.

But Trinidad stressed that Philippine defense efforts remain anchored in lawful, transparent actions.

“We are not looking for a fight, but we are not backing down either. What is ours is ours.”

In a separate development, open lines of communication between the Philippines and China remain active through diplomatic channels, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said recently, the inquirer.net news website reported.

The DFA made the remark to emphasize that the Philippines and China continue to exchange frank views over various issues, including Taiwan.

This comes after the Chinese Embassy in Manila warned “relevant officials of the Philippines to refrain from making provocations on the Taiwan question,” adding that “those who play with fire will perish by it.”

“The Philippines and China maintain open lines of communication through regular diplomatic channels, and our exchanges are sustained and constant,” the Inquirer.net reported quoting a statement from the DFA as saying.

“The two sides regularly exchange frank views over various issues, including on Taiwan, through these channels, and will continue to do so,” it added.

The Chinese embassy earlier noted that the Taiwan question is at the core of China’s interest.

“The one-China principle is a prevailing consensus of the international community and the political bedrock of China-Philippines relations. China firmly opposes any form of official interaction between its Taiwan region and countries having diplomatic ties with China,” said the embassy.

“We urge the Philippine side to abide by the one-China principle, stop any form of official interaction with the Taiwan authorities, and stop sending wrong signals to Taiwan independence separatist forces,” it added.

Despite the Palace’s recent decision to ease travel restrictions for some Philippine officials to Taiwan, the DFA on April 24 affirmed that the country continues to uphold and observe the One-China Policy.