The Dark Side Of The Green Revolution: Rare Earth Elements And Their Hidden Costs – OpEd

By S. M. Saifee Islam

Rare Earth Elements (REEs) such as neodymium, praseodymium, and dysprosium are the invisible heroes behind the green transition. These critical materials are essential for producing the high-efficiency magnets that power electric vehicles (EVs), wind turbines, and electronics—the very technologies aimed at reducing our dependence on fossil fuels and combating climate change. However, beneath the surface of this green shift lies an uncomfortable reality: the environmental, climate, and human costs of extracting these elements are substantial and often overlooked.

The environmental footprint of REEs is staggering, primarily due to the energy-intensive processes required for their extraction and refinement. China, the dominant global producer of REEs, relies heavily on coal-powered energy to fuel the refining process. This reliance on coal makes the carbon emissions from REE production significant, with dysprosium having the highest carbon footprint at 59.6 tonnes of CO₂ per tonne of metal, followed by praseodymium (19.2 t CO₂/t) and neodymium (17.6 t CO₂/t). In a world where we are striving to reduce emissions, the irony is hard to ignore—green technologies are being built on the back of energy-intensive mining operations.

The waste produced during REE extraction is equally troubling. Mining these elements often involves low-grade ores that require massive amounts of material movement and toxic chemical leaching to separate the REEs from the ore. The scale of waste is alarming: each tonne of dysprosium generates approximately 19,231 tonnes of acidic waste, while praseodymium and neodymium contribute 10,870 and 2,439 tonnes, respectively. A small portion of this waste is radioactive, stemming from elements like thorium or uranium that are naturally present in the ore. This poses not only environmental but also long-term health risks to communities living near mining sites. The process is fraught with hazards—chemical leaching generates highly toxic waste, and its disposal remains a pressing issue. Effective waste management is critical, yet often inadequate, in these regions.

Although the direct impact on biodiversity may seem minimal, the broader ecological consequences cannot be ignored. The chemical runoff from REE mining operations contaminates local water systems, leading to eutrophication and acidification. For instance, each tonne of dysprosium contributes to the release of 0.071 tonnes of phosphate and 0.25 tonnes of sulfur dioxide into the environment, pollutants that degrade soil and water quality. Such contamination threatens local agriculture, aquatic ecosystems, and air quality, especially for communities situated close to these operations. The wider ecological impacts—from groundwater contamination to soil acidification—are a silent yet undeniable cost of the REE supply chain.

Even more troubling are the human rights issues linked to REE mining. A large proportion of REE extraction occurs in countries with poor governance, with China being the largest producer and Myanmar emerging as another significant source. Reports indicate that mining operations in Myanmar are controlled by the military junta, raising serious ethical concerns about labor conditions, forced displacement, and environmental justice. In addition, the lack of transparency in the REE supply chain exacerbates the risk of exploitation, with no clear metrics on employment standards, royalty distribution, or community benefits. This opacity allows human rights abuses to flourish in the shadows, making it difficult to assess whether local communities are actually benefiting from these resources or being further marginalized.

Despite their crucial role in powering the green revolution, the sustainability of REE extraction is increasingly called into question. The growing demand for these materials—driven by the global push toward clean energy technologies—only intensifies the pressure on an already fragile system. As the world moves forward with the green transition, it must not ignore the darker side of the REE supply chain. Cleaner processing technologies, greater supply chain transparency, and investment in REE recycling are essential to mitigate the long-term environmental and ethical costs. Without a systemic overhaul, the pursuit of sustainability through REEs may ironically undermine the very goals it seeks to achieve.

In the quest for a greener future, it is crucial to recognize that the path forward cannot be paved with environmental degradation and human rights violations. If we are serious about creating a sustainable world, we must look beyond the immediate promise of green technologies and ensure that the methods of obtaining the materials that drive them do not come at an unacceptable cost to the planet and its people. The sustainability of the green revolution depends on it.