The Horn Of Africa States: Somalia – AUSSOM Is Not Workable But Replacing Governance Is – OpEd

By Dr. Suleiman Walhad

The African Union once again met on Somalia on April 25th, 2025, in Entebbe, Uganda, reaffirming again that Uganda should determine the destiny of a nation (Somalia), supposedly sovereign, but managed from cities like Entebbe, Nairobi, Addis Ababa, and Djibouti. It is a most unfortunate story, but then, this is due to the failure of governing political class of Somalia, who have ground their country to the ground.

And it was just another disappointment when the President of Somalia was still smiling, under the gaze of all those other African leaders, when he was being told in no uncertain terms, that he should put his house, and hence his country, in order.

It was a further surprise when men, like Museveni, who have set a wrong model of governance for the continent by overstaying in power for decades, were still lecturing a junior president trying to imitate them. It appears to be the African way of doing things!

But perhaps, the worse surprise was the commendation of the AU Chairperson of the sacrifices African soldiers made for Somalia, when they were in the country, just to earn lots of monies for their presidents and governments. The African soldiers are no more than mercenaries and hence guns for hire. The very purpose of the meeting, indeed, was to raise funds for them, so they could be paid.

There is actually no need for these soldiers for hire and Museveni and the others should pull their soldiers back to their countries. The presence of both groups, the guns for hire and the terrorists, have been a pain in Somalia. Every time there was a discussion of renewing their presence and funding these guns for hire, the terrorist activities are always higher and more vigorous, indicating the two are linked, somehow.

It is not clear ‘what the claimed gains of the African soldiers in Somalia were?’, when one looks at their eighteen or more years in the country. How is it possible that the terrorist groups, which the African soldiers were supposed to have defeated, are still threatening the capital city, Mogadishu. It appears that in African meetings, there are only applauses and no real and meaningful questions asked!

The international community should not listen to the crocodile tears coming from those who met in Uganda on that fateful April 25th day of 2025. The African presidents and officials who met there only want money and are not interested in the welfare of the Somali people and country.

If the international community wants to pay them, that is its affairs, but it should not be in the name of Somali people who do not benefit from the so-called gains and successes of African soldiers. There is no such gain! Halane Compound where the international community representatives stay was even being bombed as recently as this week by the terrorists unless there is a different story to all of this!

It is most interesting and flabbergasting to note that some were even arguing that the reduction of the African soldiers from the high 22,000 to the current proposed 11,900 was pre-mature and ill-timed. This is clearly faster than the intelligent thoughts that followed! The President of Somalia is not correct in calling for the continuation of the presence of foreign soldiers in the country.

It is also most surprising to note the discussions and writings about donor fatigue. No one mentions about Somali fatigue about all these ill-advised, ill-organized and non-performing foreign soldiery in the country.

Removal of these foreign troops will ease both the international community and the Somali people from this sickly fatigue. It will be good medicine for both. Whatever security is available in Somalia is actually achieved by ill-armed, financially strained and uncared-for Somali forces, who are used by these African soldiers as shields to protect themselves.

The African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which officially started in January 2025 will not do better than ATMIS, which did not do better than AMISOM, which itself did not do better than IGADSOM. The game of name changes will not change the performance of these soldiers. It was always the poor Somali soldier who cleared the ground and still protects his country.

There is another correlation between the presence of these African soldiers and the presence on non-performing Somali governance infrastructures, created in those cities of neighboring countries. It is a system designed not to succeed, which must be replaced by Somalis, sooner than later, if they have to truly re-own their country.

Somalia should not be the root cause of security issues but a net contributor to the maintenance of peace and stability in the region, which is important not only for itself but also for the whole world and global trade to be more specific. It is geostrategically located at the mouth of the Red Sea and is a gateway into the Indian Ocean. The current ongoing turmoil in those waters highlights the need to have Somalia secure and safe, and indeed, strong enough to avert any further damage from its side of those significantly important waters.

This can only be achieved through a bold overhaul of the imposed governance in the country and its replacement thereof by a short-termed technocrat governance system to rebuild the country’s institutions, make peace and reconciliation supported by the international community among the people, and indeed, create a new constitution, and prepare the country for democratic election processes, to ensure smooth governance of the country and people in the future, possible. It will much cheaper for the international community than maintaining the current dysfunctional governance infrastructure.

The recycling of the same old ways, and indeed, regurgitating the same failed processes based on dividing the people through the animalistic tribal/clan instincts, should be removed from the blood system of the citizenry of the country. It is not an easy process but this is not an impossible task. Somali people have a long history of nationhood, connected and reaffirmed always by its common culture, language, and faith.

The international community, if it is, indeed, genuine could not have missed this point! However, one could, perhaps, say that it appears to have been listening to the wrong music all these long years. It is time to draw their attention and make them notice that the good silent majority of the Somali people are rising to the challenge. They need to recover their country and the international community is obligated to assist them.

Competency, experience and skills are all important, even when hiring any one for any job. It should not be different for recruiting genuinely experienced people to rebuild Somalia institutions in the place of using ill-trained, inexperienced, loyal foot soldiers to disrupt lives in the country, as seems to have been the case, over the past decade and a half and much more.

The international community, which indeed, represents only those countries interested in the Somali affairs (The United States, the UK, France, Germany, some Scandinavian countries, some Arab countries, China and of course the neighboring countries of Kenya, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and others) have often disdained respect for the Somali way of life, which could be the source of the resurgence of the Somali state, which has never been given the chance to flourish.

Although lately abused, councils of Somali elders have always settled issues among Somali people. But modern life now requires a different type of council, who are trained in the systems of modern governance, a Technocrat Council (TC), to be supported by selected advisors from the traditional council of elders.

A Somali is generally an upright person and has respect for learned, trustworthy, and genuine elders. It is the way of the Somali, which should be deployed and this requires a bold move to replace the failed entire system in place at present, with a technocrat council to rebuild the country. A new election period is on the way and a new leadership is to be put in place by May or June next year 2026. It is, therefore, good time to launch the project of replacing the current system now.

Somalia is a rich country both in population, untapped resources, sizeable in area (both land and maritime), and it is geostrategically located. It is good time for potential investors to work through a correctional process of the country and its wellbeing to have the country in good hands by next year.