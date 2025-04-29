UN Chief Warns Two-State Solution Nearing Point Of No Return

By UN News

The UN Secretary-General has warned that the two-State solution for Israel and Palestine is nearing collapse, urging world leaders to take bold, irreversible steps to preserve hopes for lasting peace.

Addressing a Security Council debate on Tuesday, António Guterres said the Middle East stands at a critical crossroads.

“The promise of a two-State solution is at risk of vanishing altogether,” he said. “Political will to achieve that goal feels more distant than ever.”

He stressed that this erosion undermines the rights of both Palestinians and Israelis to live in peace and security, while denying Palestinians their legitimate national aspirations.

Gaza crisis ‘beyond imagination’

Mr. Guterres expressed deep concern over the worsening crisis in Gaza, where nearly 2,000 Palestinians have been killed since the March ceasefire collapsed.

He condemned the ongoing blockade of aid – including food, fuel and medicine – which has pushed over two million people into a humanitarian emergency he called “beyond imagination.”

“I am alarmed by statements from Israeli officials suggesting aid is being used as leverage for military gain,” he said. “Aid is not a bargaining chip. It is non-negotiable.”

He renewed calls for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, and full humanitarian access. He also underscored the need to uphold international law, protect UN personnel and facilities, and ensure accountability for attacks on aid workers.

Tensions in the West Bank

Turning to the West Bank including East Jerusalem, the Secretary-General described a worsening situation marked by Palestinian displacement, home demolitions, restricted movement and expanding Israeli settlements that are reshaping the territory in violation of international law.

“Palestinians are being contained and coerced,” he said – contained in areas under growing military pressure and coerced out of others where settlements are expanding.

Settler violence continues to rise amid impunity, while Palestinian attacks on Israelis also persist in both Israel and the occupied West Bank.

A pivotal moment for peace

With the region in turmoil, Mr. Guterres urged countries to move beyond statements and outline specific steps to revive the two-State solution.

“This is not a time for box-ticking,” he said. “The clock is ticking – and time is running out.”

He called on the international community to prevent a future of endless occupation and violence through sustained and serious action.

Leaders must deliver

The Secretary-General highlighted the upcoming high-level conference co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia as a key chance to reenergise international support.

“I urge Member States to go beyond declarations and consider concrete steps to save the two-State solution – before it disappears altogether,” he said.

“At this hinge point in history, leaders must show courage, act with resolve, and deliver peace for Palestinians, Israelis, the region, and the world.”