Weber Wins Second Term Unopposed As Head Of European People’s Party

By EurActiv

By Nicoletta Ionta

(EurActiv) — Manfred Weber has been resoundingly re-elected president of the European People’s Party (EPP), securing a second three-year term at the party congress in Valencia on Tuesday after running uncontested for the post.

The veteran Bavarian lawmaker unsurprisingly secured support for a continued stint at the top of the bloc’s centre-right alliance, though 61 vote against him. Once all the ballots had been counted, 502 out of 563 backed Weber, amounting to 89% approval.

The party gathering has otherwise been overshadowed by a power cuts across Spain and Portugal this week.

The EPP holds all the power in European politics these days, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, affiliated to Germany’s conservatives, leading 13 commissioners. The group also has 188 MEPs in the European Parliament.

Weber struck an ambitious tone in his speech following the announcement of the result. “We are entering… a new historic phase,” he said. “If we don’t define the political aspirations, the bigger goal, our story, our narrative, the populists will set the agenda, with their hate speeches, splitting and destroying,” he added.

Shortly after his re-election, Weber formally nominated Spanish politician and loyal ally Dolors Montserrat as the party’s next secretary general. Her confirmation is expected to take place tomorrow.