Monday, May 30, 2022

GCC Chief Condemns Extremists, Israeli Knesset Member For Storming Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council condemned on Sunday the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremists and a member of the Israeli Knesset under the protection of Israeli police.

Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf’s condemnation comes as tens of thousands of flag-waving Israeli nationalists marched through the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday.

Many marchers sang and danced as they wound their way through the streets. Others sought confrontation, chanting “Death to Arabs.”

Al-Hajjraf said the new developments were a flagrant violation and a dangerous escalation.

He stressed the need for Israel to respect the historical, legal and religious situation in Jerusalem, and called on the international community to assume its responsibilities to preserve the safety of Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam.

The Secretary-General urged Israel to abide by its obligations as an occupying power in accordance with international humanitarian law.

