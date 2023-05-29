Iran launches test of missile. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran Claims Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Soon Be Unveiled

Tasnim News Agency

An advanced hypersonic ballistic missile developed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force has undergone tests and will be unveiled soon, the force’s commander said. 

Addressing an academic meeting in Tehran on Monday, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said the homegrown hypersonic ballistic missile has undergone all tests and will be unveiled soon.

The new missile can penetrate all air defense missile systems and detonate the enemy’s anti-missile systems, he added.

Describing the production of the projectile as a “huge leap” in Iran’s missile industry, the commander said the missile can maneuver below and above the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of Mach 13.

