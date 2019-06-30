Iran To Try 10 More On Economic Corruption Charges

By Tasnim News Agency

The first court hearing of 10 more individuals charged with disrupting Iran’s economic system will begin on Sunday as the Islamic Republic continues to combat economic corruption.

The first trial session of the individuals will be held at the 4th branch of the Special Court for Economic Corruption Cases on Sunday.

According to the deputy head of Iran’s Judiciary, Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, over the past year, nearly 240 people have received sentences in the special court.

Since late August 2018, the Judiciary has held public trials of individuals involved in major economic corruption cases.

The names of defendants were made public after Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei permitted Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani to take special measures in order to confront economic corruption and called for “swift and just” legal action against financial crimes.

Earlier, the Leader described “outright and unequivocal” treatment of economic corruption as one of the Judiciary’s major duties, stressing that confronting economic corrupts must be decisive and effective.

The Leader urged the Judiciary to fully inform people about its measures to tackle economic corruption, saying the judicial system should let people realize the authenticity of its anti-corruption measures and turn the threats into opportunities.