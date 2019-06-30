ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, June 30, 2019
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Flag of Iran

Flag of Iran

1 Business Social Issues 

Iran To Try 10 More On Economic Corruption Charges

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The first court hearing of 10 more individuals charged with disrupting Iran’s economic system will begin on Sunday as the Islamic Republic continues to combat economic corruption.

The first trial session of the individuals will be held at the 4th branch of the Special Court for Economic Corruption Cases on Sunday.

According to the deputy head of Iran’s Judiciary, Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, over the past year, nearly 240 people have received sentences in the special court.

Since late August 2018, the Judiciary has held public trials of individuals involved in major economic corruption cases.

The names of defendants were made public after Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei permitted Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani to take special measures in order to confront economic corruption and called for “swift and just” legal action against financial crimes.

Earlier, the Leader described “outright and unequivocal” treatment of economic corruption as one of the Judiciary’s major duties, stressing that confronting economic corrupts must be decisive and effective.

The Leader urged the Judiciary to fully inform people about its measures to tackle economic corruption, saying the judicial system should let people realize the authenticity of its anti-corruption measures and turn the threats into opportunities.

Please Donate Today


Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.


Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.