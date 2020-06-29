Saudi Arabia, Nigeria Review OPEC+ Agreement

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman held a telephone call on Monday with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

During the call, they reviewed the progress of the OPEC+ agreement and various aspects of cooperation to enhance the stability of oil markets.

They also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities for their development.

The Saudi crown prince also held a phone call with the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramabusa, where he also discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities for developing them.

They also discussed a number of issues of common concern.