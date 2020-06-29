ISSN 2330-717X
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo Credit: Cropped White House photo by Shealah Craighead.

Saudi Arabia, Nigeria Review OPEC+ Agreement

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman held a telephone call on Monday with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

During the call, they reviewed the progress of the OPEC+ agreement and various aspects of cooperation to enhance the stability of oil markets.

They also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities for their development.

The Saudi crown prince also held a phone call with the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramabusa, where he also discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities for developing them.

They also discussed a number of issues of common concern.

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

