Saudi Arabia's Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US' Antony Blinken meet on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Affairs Ministers' meeting. (SPA)

Saudi, US Foreign Ministers Hold Talks On Iran

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the US discussed strengthening coordination between the two countries to stop Iranian interference in the region.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his American counterpart, Antony Blinken, also discussed stopping the Islamic Republic’s financing of the Houthi militia in Yemen and terrorist groups that threaten international peace and security. 

The two officials spoke of ways of strengthening the strategic partnership between the Kingdom and the US to serve common interests on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Affairs Ministers’ meeting being held in Matera, Italy.

Prince Faisal and Blinken also touched upon the most prominent topics raised at the G20 meeting.

Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 major economies met on Tuesday for the first time in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Later, Blinken and Prince Faisal met with France’s foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and they discussed the latest regional and international developments. 

The US secretary of state wrote on his Twitter account that the three officials held an important discussion “regarding the need for Lebanon’s political leaders to show real leadership by implementing overdue reforms to stabilize the economy and provide the Lebanese people much-needed relief.”

