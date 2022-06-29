US Deputy Assistant Secretary Of State Betts Meets With Bahrain Interior Minister

By Eurasia Review

Bahrain’s Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa met Wednesday the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Political and Military Affairs and Acting Coordinator for the Bureau of Counterterrorism, Timothy Betts, in the attendance of His Excellency Bahrain Ambassador to the United States Shaikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Khalifa and Deputy Chief of Public Security, Major-General Shaikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Khalifa.

The US official welcomed the visit of HE, the Interior Minister, highlighting its importance for developing the existing friendship between the two countries. He highlighted the continuation of the reinforcement of security cooperation and coordination and exchange of expertise between the two countries, especially in training programmes and the latest equipment and technologies. He hailed the counterterrorism efforts of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the fight against all forms of terrorism support and financing.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s Interior Minister, asserted the efforts of the Interior Ministry in protecting the security and reinforcing stability through developing and modernising security work, fighting crimes, developing police operations and achieving performance excellence to provide high-security services.

He hailed security cooperation and the level of exchange of expertise between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United States as part of the strategic partnership and strong ties between the two friendly countries.

The meeting reviewed the significance of joint work in various security fields, including cybersecurity, joint exercises and related memorandums of understanding. Both sides reviewed topics to develop joint cooperation.