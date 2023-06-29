Iran Welcomes Thaw In Relations With Egypt, Morocco

By Tasnim News Agency

Hailing the restoration of diplomatic ties between Tehran and Riyadh, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the country is prepared for the normalization of relations with Egypt and Morocco as well.

In a meeting with the ambassadors of Muslim countries in Iran, held on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Amirabdollahian emphasized that relations with the Islamic and regional nations is a top priority in Iran’s foreign policy agenda.

“We are delighted to have been able to normalize the relations between Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran in the recent months through the course of diplomacy and negotiations,” the foreign minister said.

He also stated that Iran welcomes the promotion of interaction and normalization of relations with the other regional and Muslim countries, including Egypt and Morocco.

Expressing Iran’s concern about the eruption of war in Sudan, Amirabdollahian warned against the extensive plots hatched by the enemies of Islam to partition the Muslim countries.

“What happened in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria in recent years were part of the plots of the enemies of the Islamic Ummah and countries. All of our efforts should be focused on stymying the plots of the enemies of Islam and the plots of the Zionist lobby in the world to partition the Islamic countries, including their concentration on Sudan in the past recent weeks for the creation of civil war and dissolution of that country,” the Iranian minister added.

In a congratulatory message to his counterparts in Muslim countries on Eid al-Adha, Amirabdollahian stressed the need for unity and solidarity among Muslims on the path to the fulfillment of the common aspirations and the development of the Islamic communities in various fields.