Saudi Embassy In Lebanon Urges Citizens To Leave Country Immediately

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Lebanon said on Saturday it was closely following the developments of the current events in southern Lebanon, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

It stressed its previous call to all Saudi citizens to avoid travel to Lebanon, and urged citizens there to leave Lebanese territory immediately.

The embassy said should they need to, citizens must contact it in the event of any emergency.

The warning came as Iran on Saturday warned that “all Resistance Fronts,” a grouping of Iran and its regional allies, would confront Israel if it attacked Lebanon.

The comment from Iran’s mission to New York came with fears of a wider regional war involving Israel and Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

The two sides have engaged in near-daily exchanges of fire since the war in Gaza began.

