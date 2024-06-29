The 2024 Presidential Debate: Allies Alarmed By Biden’s Performance And Prospect Of A Trump Comeback – OpEd

By Altaf Moti

The recent presidential debate between incumbent President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump has sent shockwaves through the international community, with key U.S. allies expressing deep concerns over the implications of the outcome.

The Debate’s Impact on U.S. Allies

The debate’s focus on critical global issues, such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the U.S. relationship with Israel, highlighted the stark contrast between the two candidates’ approaches to foreign policy and global leadership.

President Biden, known for his emphasis on strengthening international alliances and promoting U.S. global influence, faced a lackluster performance that left many of America’s closest partners feeling unsettled. In contrast, former President Trump’s advocacy for a more inward-looking, “America First” approach has raised alarm bells among U.S. allies, who fear a potential return to the strained relations and unpredictable foreign policy that characterized his previous term.

Concerns from European Allies

The debate’s focus on the Ukraine crisis has left many of America’s European allies, particularly those on the frontlines of the conflict, deeply concerned about the potential implications of a Trump victory. The prospect of a Trump presidency, which is perceived as being more sympathetic to Putin’s territorial ambitions, has raised fears among U.S. allies of a weakened transatlantic alliance and a diminished American commitment to the security of its European partners

“The thought of a Trump comeback is deeply unsettling for us in Europe,” said a senior diplomat from a NATO member state. “We’ve seen firsthand the damage that his ‘America First’ approach can do to our shared interests and values. A return to that kind of unpredictable and confrontational foreign policy would be a major setback for the entire Western alliance.”

Unease in the Middle East

Similarly, the candidates’ differing approaches to the U.S.-Israel relationship have also caused unease among key Middle Eastern allies. While both candidates expressed strong support for Israel, Trump’s claims that he could have prevented recent conflicts and his criticism of Biden’s handling of the Gaza conflict have raised questions about the potential for a shift in U.S. policy under a Trump administration.

“The U.S. has long been a crucial partner for us in the region, and the stability of that relationship is vital for our security and prosperity,” said a senior official from a Gulf Cooperation Council member state. “The prospect of a Trump presidency, with its unpredictable and often antagonistic approach to our allies, is deeply concerning.”

The Implications of a Potential Trump Victory

The prospect of a Trump comeback has sent shockwaves through the international community, with many allies concerned about the potential for a return to the unpredictable and often confrontational foreign policy that characterized his previous term.

Retreat from Global Leadership

During his presidency, Trump’s “America First” approach and his willingness to challenge traditional alliances and international institutions, such as NATO and the World Trade Organization, strained relations with key U.S. partners. The former president’s admiration for leaders like Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong Un, as well as his skepticism of multilateral cooperation, further exacerbated these tensions.

The fear among U.S. allies is that a Trump victory in 2024 could signal a retreat from the U.S. role as a global leader and a champion of democratic values, potentially creating a power vacuum that could be filled by adversaries like China and Russia. This concern is particularly acute in regions like Europe and the Asia-Pacific, where the U.S. has traditionally played a crucial role in maintaining stability and promoting shared interests.

Weakening of Alliances and Institutions

A Trump presidency would also likely lead to a further weakening of the U.S. commitment to international institutions and alliances, which have been the bedrock of the post-World War II global order. The former president’s disdain for multilateralism and his preference for unilateral action have raised fears that a second term could see the U.S. further distance itself from organizations like NATO, the United Nations, and the World Trade Organization.

“The strength of our alliances and the stability of the international system are essential for global peace and prosperity,” said a senior European official. “A Trump presidency that undermines these foundations would be a devastating blow, not just for the U.S., but for the entire world.”

The Path Forward

As the world grapples with the implications of the 2024 presidential debate, the international community is closely watching the unfolding events in the United States. The stakes are high, with the outcome of the election potentially shaping the course of global affairs for years to come.

For U.S. allies, the priority is to ensure that the country’s commitment to international cooperation, democratic values, and global leadership remains steadfast, regardless of who occupies the Oval Office. This will require a concerted effort to engage with both the Biden and Trump campaigns, emphasizing the importance of maintaining strong alliances and a predictable, rules-based international order.

At the same time, the Democratic Party must grapple with the challenges posed by Biden’s debate performance and the potential for a Trump comeback. This may involve a reevaluation of the party’s strategy and a willingness to consider alternative candidates, should the president’s viability as a candidate become increasingly uncertain.