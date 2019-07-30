Netanyahu Says Israel’s Arrow-3 Missile Shield Passes US Trials

By Palestine Chronicle

Israel’s US-backed Arrow-3 ballistic missile shield has passed a series of live interception tests over Alaska, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, casting the achievement as a warning to Iran.

Jointly manufactured by US firm Boeing Co, Arrow-3 is billed as capable of shooting down incoming missiles in space, an altitude that would destroy any non-conventional warheads safely. It passed its first full interception test over the Mediterranean Sea in 2015 and was deployed in Israel in 2017.

Netanyahu, who doubles as defense minister, said in a statement announcing the three secret tests:

“The performance was perfect – every hit a bull’s eye.”

Israel views the Arrow-3 as a bulwark against the ballistic missiles fielded by Iran and Syria.

Netanyahu said on Sunday, “Today Israel has the capabilities to act against ballistic missiles launched at us from Iran and from anywhere else. All our foes should know that we can best them, both defensively and offensively.”

Arrow-3’s Alaska trials had been expected last year but were postponed, following earlier difficulties in testing the system.

The system’s success in Alaska was held up by both Israel and the United States as a sign of the strength of their alliance.