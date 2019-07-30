Sri Lanka: Navy Detains Seven Indians In Trawler For Poaching

By Eurasia Review

The Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended seven Indian fishermen along with a fishing trawler belonging to them for poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The apprehension was made by a Fast Gun Boat attached to the Northern Naval Command, during a patrol conducted in the sea area off the Thalaimannar Lighthouse. The group of Indian fishermen had been fishing in Sri Lankan territorial waters by the time the apprehension was made, according to the government. Subsequently, the apprehended persons along with their trawler were escorted to the naval base SLNS Thammanna in North Central Naval Command.

The apprehended Indian fishers are from 18 to 36 years of age. They are expected to be handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Mannar for onward action, after a medical examination.

Similarly, the Navy held four Indian fishers along with a fishing trawler for poaching in Sri Lankan waters on July 24m 2019.

The Sri Lanka government said its Navy will continue to utilize its resources effectively for the protection of local fishermen, as well as the preservation of fish stocks in island’s territorial waters.