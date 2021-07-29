Spain Registers 2,146,990 Foreign Workers In June

By Eurasia Review

Spain’s Social Security registered 2,146,990 foreign affiliates in June after discounting seasonality and the calendar effect. This is 47,420 more than a month ago, or 2.26%.

More than 200,000 foreign contributors have recovered from the pandemic low point in May 2020. Specifically, in June, 201,735 more people were employed than at that time.

Average monthly affiliation

In terms of average Social Security affiliation, there were 2,221,909 foreign contributors in June, of whom 796,076 were from EU countries (35.83%) and 1,425,833 from third countries (64.17%). The largest groups of foreign workers were from Romania (341,411), Morocco (282,901), Italy (136,112) and China (102,598).

Overall, these workers accounted for an average of 11.39% of the total.

56.79% were men (1,261,758), while 43.21% were women (960,151).

The average affiliation data for foreigners in June reflects an increase of 52,583 employed people with respect to May. The number of foreign affiliates increased in almost all autonomous communities, with a particular intensity in the Balearic Islands, which increased by 21.78%, and Castilla-La Mancha (11.48%).

In June, the number of workers from other countries fell in Andalusia (-6.55%), Murcia (-2.62%), La Rioja (-0.17%) and Melilla (-0.12%).

By regime, the majority of foreigners were in the General Regime, with 1,835,520 affiliates. This register includes the Special Agrarian System, with 247,273 employed people, and the Household System, with 167,770. The average increase in the General Regime was 2.74% in the last month. The sectors with the highest number of foreign contributors are hotels and catering (15.66%) and artistic and recreational activities (6.42%).

On the other hand, the number of affiliates fell in Education (-7.16%), Extractive Activities (-0.22%) and Extra-territorial Organisations (-1.69%).

The number of foreigners in the self-employed regime grew by 0.85% in the last month, to 381,372 workers. Artistic activities (2.19%) and Public Administration (2.08%) are the sectors with the highest increases. The only decreases were Activities of Extra-territorial Organisations and Bodies (-4.68%), Households (-2.23%), Education (-0.51%) and Financial and Insurance Activities (-0.05%).