Biden Never Mentioned Genocide And Slavery In Call To China’s Xi Jinping – OpEd

By The East Turkistan Government in Exile

China’s Foreign Ministry accused the White House of lying on Friday when it claimed President Biden discussed the genocide and enslavement of Uyghur Muslims with his Beijing counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Thursday.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters hours after the call that Biden had “raised genocide and forced labor practices by the [People’s Republic of China].”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijan responded by blasting the administration in a Friday press conference.

“You said the White House press secretary claimed that ‘genocide’ and ‘forced labor’ came up in last night’s call. That is disinformation,” Lijan countered.

Prime Minister Salih Hudayar of the East Turkistan Government in Exile, and a victim of China’s genocide, criticized Biden for his continued silence.

“I’ve never heard President Joe Biden publicly speaking out against China’s ongoing genocide of Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan; it’s always been other officials,” Hudayar said.

“President Biden needs to uphold his campaign promise and act against China’s ongoing genocide. He needs to publicly face the cameras and directly call out China, including Xi Jinping, for its ongoing genocide in East Turkistan if he is truly sincere about defending human rights,” Hudayar continued.

“Otherwise, the expansion of concentration camps, crematoriums built for the camps, organ harvesting, slave labor, rape, forced sterilization and other crimes against humanity will continue.”

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), under the direct authorization of General Secretary Xi Jinping, unlawfully imprisoned more than a million Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic groups in camps in East Turkistan (renamed Xinjiang).

The CCP is also seeking to kidnap Uyghurs living abroad to force them to return to the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Despite this, the U.S. State Department chose not to name the PRC as a state sponsor of human trafficking in its 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report, said U.S. Senator Marco Rubio.

Salih Hudayar was elected as the Prime Minister of the East Turkistan Government-in-Exile on November 11, 2019.

The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile, also known as the Government in Exile of the Republic of East Turkistan (ETGE) is a parliamentary-based exile government established and headquartered in Washington, D.C. by Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other peoples from East Turkistan (Xinjiang).