Calling Out Joe Rogan – OpEd

By William Donohue

Joe Rogan has a reputation of being an independent thinker. From what he said on his July 27 podcast about the Catholic Church, it is clear that his reputation is unearned. He sounded more like your typical uneducated anti-Catholic buffoon.

Referring to the Vatican, he said, “It’s a country filled with pedophiles. It’s a country filled with pedophiles and stolen art.”

One of his fellow podcasters, Konstantin Kisin, exclaimed, “This is why I love America, man. Cause in the UK, we have libel laws. So if you say something like that and you then have to be able to prove it, otherwise you can get sued.”

He’s right. Our elastic libel laws allow irresponsible persons like Rogan to defame people with impunity. More interesting was Rogan’s reply. “Well, you can kind of prove that.”

I am calling you out, Mr. Rogan: Why not invite me to join you in a discussion of this issue and see if you can “kind of prove” your smears? Before doing so, you may want to read my latest book, The Truth about Clergy Sexual Abuse: Clarifying the Facts and the Causes. You might find it enlightening.

If you don’t want to debate me, I will conclude that you are a coward.

Contact his publicist, Michael O’Brien: [email protected]