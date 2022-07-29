Flexible Hybrid Capacitors Based On Transition Metal Composite Electrode

By Eurasia Review

The shortage of fossil energy sources lead to high requirements for the exploration of sustainable energy conversion and storage equipment. Supercapacitor (SC) is a kind of excellent energy storage device due to the high power density and long cycle life. However, the low energy density restricts their further practical application.

Therefore, it is extremely important to develop high-performance electrode materials with excellent performances. Transition metal oxides are considered to be promising candidates for supercapacitor electrode materials.

Researchers led by Prof. Xiang Wu at Shenyang University of Technology (SUT), China, report Co 3 O 4 @NiMoO 4 nanowire structures grown on porous nickel foam via a two-step hydrothermal method.