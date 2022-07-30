No Mask Mandate Return In Los Angeles County, For Now – OpEd

By Adam Dick

On July 9, I wrote about how it looked likely that a broad mask mandate would be automatically reimposed by the Los Angeles County government in California based on “cases” of coronavirus rising above and then staying at a level tagged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Here is an update with some good and bad news.

Frist, the good news: On Thursday, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer declared the mask mandate is not being reimposed.

Now for the bad news: the mask mandate was not rejected by the county government because the county government finally admitted masks provide no net protection against coronavirus and cause health problems or decided to finally stand up for liberty and in opposition to authoritarian mandates. Instead, as explained by Ferrer, the mask mandate did not come back because, just before it was about to return, case numbers dropped back down below the threshold.

So, while the mask mandate remains absent for now, it can come back via the county’s autopilot mask policy.

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.