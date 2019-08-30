Iran’s Zarif Meets With Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad

By Tasnim News Agency

Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif hailed a “very good and friendly” meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad in Kuala Lumpur.

The top Iranian diplomat, in Kuala Lumpur on the final leg of an Asian tour, held a meeting with the Malaysian premier on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Zarif said, “In the very good and friendly meeting with Mr. Mahathir Mohamad, we talked about both the Islamic world’s issues and the sanctions and the United States’ illegal measures.”

“We also had an opportunity to discuss the bilateral issues and the measures that are going to take place bilaterally between us and Malaysia,” Zarif said.

He added that the two countries have agreed to convene a session of the Supreme Committee of Bilateral Relations at the level of foreign ministers ahead of Mahathir’s upcoming visit to Iran.

According to Zarif, the committee would discuss mutual cooperation in various fields, including political, international, economic, and security cooperation, and prepare the ground for Mahathir’s trip to Tehran.

After visiting China and Japan, Zarif arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday and met with his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah.

The Iranian minister has also delivered a speech at the Institute of Strategic and International Studies (ISIS) of Malaysia.

