Monday, August 30, 2021

Bahais Abbas Taef and Attoallah Zafar sentenced to prison in Iran. Photo Credit: Iran News Wire

1 Middle East Religion Social Issues 

Iran Continues Religious Persecution, Two Bahais Sentenced To Prison In Tehran

Iran News Wire 0 Comments

By

Two Iranian Bahais were sentenced to a total of two years of prison by Tehran’s Appeals Court.

According to the Human Rights News Agency, the two Bahais were identified as Abbas Taef and Attoallah Zafar.

They were each sentenced to one year of prison by Tehran’s Revolutionary Court for “acting against national security by promoting the Bahai faith”. The Provincial Appeals court confirmed their sentence on July 6.

Abbas and Attoallah were detained on September 28, 2019, by Intelligence Agents. Their homes were raided upon arrest, and their personal belongings were confiscated. They were later released on bail.

Bahai persecution in Iran

Unofficial sources say that there are more than 300,000 people following the Bahai Faith in Iran. However, the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran only recognizes Islam, Christianity, Judaism, and Zoroastrianism and does not recognize Bahaism.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, Iranian Bahais have been systematically persecuted as a matter of government policy. During the first decade of this persecution, more than 200 of Iran’s Bahais were killed or executed. Hundreds more were tortured or imprisoned, and tens of thousands lost jobs, access to education, and other rights – all solely because of their religious belief.

The persecution of Iran’s Bahais is still ongoing with dozens of Bahais languishing in prisons throughout Iran.

