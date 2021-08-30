ISSN 2330-717X
Iran's Ebrahim Raisi. Photo Credit: Mehr News Agency

Iran: Raisi Says Economy Should Not Be Tied To Nuclear Talks

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi urged that the settlement of the country’s economic problems should not be connected to the outcome of the nuclear negotiations at all.

Addressing a Sunday session of the Administration’s Economic Coordination Headquarters, Raisi stressed the need for utmost attention to ten main guidelines that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei gave on the resolution of the economic problems yesterday.

The president made it clear for all cabinet members and the Economic Coordination Headquarters that the settlement of the economic problems should not be tied to the nuclear negotiations and their results by any means.

The main criterion for making decisions must be the domestic capacities and reliance on the active, young and prepared forces inside the country, the president stated.

He called on the administration’s economic team to pursue and carry out the economic guidelines provided by the Leader carefully and constantly.

In remarks at a meeting with the cabinet members on Saturday, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that the foreign diplomacy of the country should be more active, in particular the economic diplomacy.

The Leader also emphasized that the diplomacy of the country should not be overshadowed by the nuclear issue. He stressed that the Americans have passed all limits in impudence and brazenness regarding the nuclear negotiations, adding, “It was they who withdrew from the JCPOA, but they speak as if it was Iran who withdrew from it. In reality, it was they who mocked the negotiations. The Europeans acted in the same way.”

