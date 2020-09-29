Biden’s Evolving Views On Abortion – OpEd

By William Donohue

Joe Biden entered the senate in 1973, the same year the Supreme Court legalized abortion in its Roe v. Wade decision. He has evolved from being strongly pro-life to rabidly pro-abortion. Here is a list of his changing positions.

1974: A year after Roe v. Wade was decided, he said the ruling had gone “too far” and that a woman seeking an abortion should not have the “sole right to say what should happen to her body.”

1976: He votes for the “Hyde Amendment” which bans federal funding of abortions.

1981: He introduces the “Biden Amendment” which prohibits foreign-aid funding of biomedical research involving abortion.

1982: He votes for a constitutional amendment allowing states to overturn Roe v. Wade.

1983: He votes against a constitutional amendment allowing states to overturn Roe v. Wade.

1984: He votes for the Mexico City Policy which bans federal funding for abortions.

1987: He becomes chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and leads the fight against Supreme Court nominee Judge Robert Bork, whom he said was opposed to Roe v. Wade.

1994: He says, “Those of us who are opposed to abortion should not be compelled to pay for them.”

1995: He votes to ban partial-birth abortion.

1997: He votes to ban partial-birth abortion.

2003: He votes to ban partial-birth abortion

2007: He criticizes the Supreme Court decision upholding the ban on partial-birth abortion, calling it “paternalistic.”

2008: He says he is opposed to overturning Roe v. Wade.

2012: He says the government does not have “a right to tell other people that women, they can’t control their body.”

2019: He says he is opposed to the “Hyde Amendment” which bans the federal funding of abortion.

2020: He says he supports abortion “under any circumstances.”

There is no one in public life who has undergone such a dramatic transformation. He did not change because of the Catholic Church: it did not change its position on abortion. He did not change because of science: it did not change its position on when life begins. It was Biden who changed, and he did so for totally political reasons.