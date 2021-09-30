Iran, Russia Discuss Closer Nuclear Cooperation

By Tasnim News Agency

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and Director General of Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation Alexey Likhachev weighed plans for the promotion of nuclear cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

In a meeting held in Moscow on Tuesday, Eslami and Likhachev talked about the enhancement of cooperation in the peaceful employment of nuclear energy.

Highlighting the “strategic relations” between Iran and Russia, the two officials agreed to accelerate the pace of cooperation in the nuclear industry.

They also talked about the latest developments in the process of collaboration between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and Rosatom.

“The cooperation between the two countries in peaceful nuclear activities, as in the construction and development of nuclear power plants, is going on well and must grow further,” Eslami stressed.

For his part, Likhachev welcomed plans for the expansion of relations with Iran in taking advantage of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.