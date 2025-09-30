A Social Experiment Proposal: What If Our Leaders Were Backpackers? – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

Imagine this: every person in Turkey’s decision-making mechanisms—those who draft laws, allocate budgets, and shape the country’s future—had in their youth spent at least four weeks traveling through Europe, America, or Asia. Picture them with a backpack on their shoulders, a limited budget in their pockets, and only a bus ticket or train pass in hand. And during this journey, what if visiting at least twelve museums and attending a few opera or classical music concerts were mandatory?

It may sound like a utopian dream, but this idea could hold the key to some of the deepest problems in today’s political climate. Because this is not just a tourist trip; it is a kind of “reality training.” Backpack travel pushes people out of their comfort zone and confronts them with the raw truths of life.

Such an experience would bring three fundamental benefits to decision-makers. The first is empathy. A young traveler trying to stretch their money to cover three meals, lodging, and transportation learns the value of a budget and the importance of avoiding waste. Staying in hostels, being a guest in modest pensions, or even asking strangers for help transforms the concept of “the other” from an abstract threat into a human reality.

Second, the required museum and concert visits cultivate historical and cultural depth. A person who has walked through the Imperial War Museum in London, Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin, the Holocaust Museum in Washington, or the Peace Museum in Tokyo learns to view wars and politics not only through the lens of “victory” and “defeat,” but also through the human tragedies behind them. Likewise, a leader who attends an opera in Vienna, a symphony in Berlin, or a classical concert in Milan experiences firsthand the unifying and transformative power of art. This adds nuance and depth both to diplomacy and to their social vision.

The third benefit is practical awareness. Someone who changes cities by train in Europe understands the importance and efficiency of transport networks. A traveler who navigates the metro system in Japan can return home with creative solutions to local transit problems. A leader who observes the cleanliness of a Swiss train station or a Canadian national park realizes that a “clean environment” is not a dream but an achievable policy.

Of course, there will be objections. Some may say: “This is a privilege; not every young person can afford it.” True. But the goal is not luxury travel—it is to mix with ordinary people in the most economical way possible. The state could make this experience part of its civil service training program. Others may ask: “Can four weeks of travel really make someone a better person?” Maybe not on its own. But it can open horizons, making leaders pause and ask, “What is it like over there?” before making decisions.

This proposal is far more than just a travel requirement. A generation that learns to live with differences, sees how history is written differently across regions, feels the universal language of art in concert halls, and discovers on a bus ride how artificial borders really are will govern with more resilience, understanding, and foresight. Perhaps what we need for world peace and a more livable Turkey is not more diplomas, but more backpacks, museum tickets, and concert hall seats. Because understanding the world is the very first step to making it a better place.