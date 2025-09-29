AAB College To host International Conference On Economics In Paraguay – OpEd

By Prof. Virgilio Samaniego

On March 5-6, 2026, the AAB College – Prishtina will be hosting in the Republic of Paraguay, the III International Conference on Business, Economics, Humanities and Technology on March 5-6, 2026. This International Conference will focus on the Research of Humanities, Circular Economy, Green Economy, International Economics, International Affairs and Regional Security matters.

The Conference will take place in the main Campus of the Universidad Gran Asunción – UNIGRAN, in Asuncion, the best private university in Paraguay. The Honorary President of the third International Conference is UNIGRAN Chancellor Dr. Juan Antonio Denis Pintos and strategic partnering institutions collaborating for the organization of this international event are: Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal – INDIA; Albanian Diplomatic Academy and the Paraguay Economic Forum in the United States, and the National University of Santiago del Estero (UNSE), Republic of Argentina.

The National University of Santiago del Estero will be represented by its Chancellor and Dean of the College of Natural Sciences and Technologies.

Some of the confirmed keynote speakers are:

The Honorable Elías Samuel Lugo Gaona, Former Minister of State for Diaspora and Paraguayan Emigrants Abroad (La Secretaría de Desarrollo para Repatriados y Refugiados Connacionales – SEDERREC), 2008-2013.

Prof. Ass. Dr. Jeton Kelmendi; an eminent European writer and distinguished professor of political sciences at AAB College, Prishtina. Dr. Kelmendi is a Member of the Academy of Science and Arts of Europe, Salsburg, Austria; Member of the World Academy of Art and Culture, California, USA and a Member of the Association of Professional Journalists of Europe, Brussels, Belgium.

He is also a Member of the Academy of Science, Arts and Literature of Europe, Paris, France and a Member of the Academy of Science and Higher Education of Ukraine, Kiev, Ukraine.

The Co-Chairs of the Conference are Mr. Pedro Escobar Medina, a renowned journalist and International Affairs Expert and the two Executive Secretaries are Prof. Dr. VINOD BHATT and DR. DEV BRAT GUPTA of VIT Bhopal, Republic of India.

Furthermore the leaders of Cooperativa SAN CRISTOBAL – Asuncion, will also participate in a special session with an emphasis on the economic growth, green economy, sustainable development projects that are supported over the years, by this prestigious financial institution.

The upcoming Conference will focus on the study of Artificial Intelligence and its role in Humanities and Social Sciences. According to Yannis C. Yortsos , the dean of the USC Viterbi School of Engineering and the Zohrab Kaprielian Chair in Engineering: “the extraordinary advances in technology, including AI and Generative AI in particular, the intertwining of social phenomena with engineering and engineering schools becomes even tighter. A synchronization of Societal and Technical Readiness Levels demands trustworthiness to help bridge these two domains, which importantly must arise from engineering disciplines. As a result, engineering education will have to incorporate human- and social-centric attributes, particularly the development of outstanding character in addition to outstanding technical competence, to endow our graduates with increasing societal trustworthiness.”

According to Deborah Blumberg, a contributing writer of Vassar Quarterly Magazine: “The Integration of AI into the higher education landscape poses a multitude of questions. How do colleges create AI-ready pedagogy? What can faculty members do to foster ethical approaches to technology and help preserve intellectual thought? What systems should be in place to facilitate learning, teaching, and research? …Professors have to get more savvy at AI so they can teach students to use systems and, ultimately, partner with the technology in the workplace.”

In this context, many Latin American scholars in Technology and Economics will address the intersection of social sciences with Artificial Intelligence as well as the vital role and contributions of Engineering and International Affairs towards alleviating poverty in the Global South.

In this context the Universities organizing this conference in Paraguay, AAB College Prishtina (Kosova) and VIT Bhopal University (India) are preparing students with outstanding technical competence, innovative mindset, and research acumen, while emboldening their character, this strategy brings together top notch professionalism, dynamic workforce and remarkable industrial achievements in their respective nations.

AAB College is the biggest investment in Kosova in the field of university education. In its Prishtina Campus, are located 6 buildings with a mission to practicing educational activities for creative teaching and contemporary technology. In the urban development of this campus, there are: sports recreation center, a swimming pool, soccer fields, volleyball, tennis courts; allowing the development of a combination of social and sports life for students.

Also, AAB College has built two new buildings in Ferizaj and Gjakova as branch campuses. Today AAB College has successfully passed through the process of accreditation and evaluation four times and offers accredited study programs and certified by external experts in the fields of Economics, Law, Mass Communication, Arts, Social Sciences, English Language and Physical Education in the levels of undergraduate and graduate degrees.