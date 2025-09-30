China’s National Day: A Celebration Built On Suppression – OpEd

By Ashu Mann

On October 1, 1949, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) proclaimed the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Tiananmen Square. Since then, the date has been celebrated as China’s National Day, a stage-managed spectacle of parades and pageantry meant to project unity and strength under the rule of the CCP. Yet behind the carefully choreographed image lies a darker truth: repression, rights abuses, and unrelenting control.

For millions in Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, October 1 is not a day of pride but a reminder of violence, cultural erasure, and threats to democracy. The CCP’s narrative of national rejuvenation is shadowed by systemic campaigns to silence dissent, tighten surveillance, and extend authoritarian reach. In 2025, as China marks more than seven decades of communist rule, the contrast between celebration and suffering is sharper than ever.

Xinjiang: The Epicentre of State Control

Nowhere is this repression more evident than in the Xinjiang region. Since 2017, over one million Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities have been held in “vocational training centres” that international observers identify as internment camps. Reports detail torture, forced labour, and invasive state surveillance. Religious practices are criminalised, families separated, and entire communities subjected to programmes designed to erase cultural identity. Despite mounting evidence from the United Nations and human rights organisations, Beijing continues to deny abuse and blocks independent scrutiny.

Tibet: Culture Under Siege

Tibet remains another front of the CCP’s coercive policies. Monasteries have been closed, schools teaching the Tibetan language dismantled, and activists arbitrarily detained. Political expression is criminalised, while protests against environmental destruction, such as dam construction on Tibetan rivers, are met with violent crackdowns. The campaign to “Sinicise” Tibetan society has left many living under constant surveillance and fear, their cultural survival under existential threat.

Hong Kong: From Autonomy to Authoritarianism

The promise of “one country, two systems” has collapsed in Hong Kong. Since the 2019 protests, Beijing has imposed sweeping national security laws that have decimated the city’s once-vibrant civil society. Pro-democracy leaders languish in prison, independent media outlets have been shuttered, and academic freedoms curtailed. What was once Asia’s beacon of democratic expression is now tightly folded into Beijing’s authoritarian grip.

Taiwan: Democracy Under Threat

Taiwan stands as a democratic counterpoint to CCP rule—and for that reason, it is a constant target. Beijing refuses to recognise its de facto independence, intensifying pressure through military drills near its airspace, cyberattacks, and diplomatic isolation campaigns. For the 23 million people of Taiwan, October 1 serves as a stark reminder of the existential threat posed by Beijing’s refusal to accept their democratic will.

A Day of Contradictions

The contradiction is glaring: while Beijing celebrates unity and progress, millions across its peripheries endure systemic oppression. The CCP’s control is maintained not through consent but through coercion, surveillance, and suppression. International condemnation has grown louder, yet accountability remains elusive.

As the world watches China’s National Day celebrations in 2025, it is vital to remember the silenced voices behind the spectacle. For Uyghurs, Tibetans, Hong Kongers, and Taiwanese, October 1 is not a day of national pride but a marker of unfulfilled promises and continued struggle for dignity, rights, and freedom.

October 1 may mark the birth of the People’s Republic of China, but it also symbolises seven decades of systemic suppression under the CCP. If the day is to hold true meaning, it must also serve as a moment for the world to confront the realities obscured by Beijing’s parades: the lived experiences of those who continue to resist authoritarian rule and demand self-determination. Only then can the narrative shift from spectacle to accountability.