END Policy: A New Path For Koreans Peninsula Peace – OpEd

By Simon Hutagalung

The election of President Lee Jae-myung brought a fresh approach to handling Korean Peninsula tensions through his END policy, which stands for Exchange Normalisation and Denuclearisation.

The three components, according to Lee, should work together as interconnected processes that can progress at the same time rather than following the previous requirement of denuclearisation as an absolute condition. The research demonstrates that END functions as an effective solution because it acknowledges the constraints of denuclearisation-first methods through its efforts to build trust and achieve small-scale diplomatic progress. The program encounters multiple challenges, which stem from structural constraints and political and ideological challenges that would stop its success unless it receives appropriate confidence-building measures, international support, and functional verification systems.

END recognises that the peninsula exists in a prolonged state of hostility and mistrust, which has been interrupted by occasional diplomatic efforts for many years. The “exchange” part of the initiative aims to restore South and North Korean cooperation by promoting cultural and sports exchanges, humanitarian work, and civil society participation. These programs serve as more than gestures because they establish personal connections and emergency contact systems and develop groups that support peaceful governance. The exchange of cultural and humanitarian activities functions to decrease worldwide social inequalities while minimising domestic political consequences that stem from unexpected escalation events.

The “normalisation” pillar aims to broaden diplomatic engagement by promoting sustained dialogue not only between Seoul and Pyongyang but also between Pyongyang and Washington, as well as between North Korea and the international community. The new framework stands apart from previous methods because it eliminates the necessity for countries to establish lasting denuclearisation measures. END views normalisation as a dual-purpose mechanism which rewards positive actions and motivates North Korea to reciprocate through diplomatic recognition and institutional and consular ties that can be expanded based on verified progress.

The final stage of “denuclearisation” requires a complete verification system, which includes stopping all development work, limiting specific programs and conducting dismantlement operations under international oversight. The main point states that denuclearisation efforts must proceed together with political normalisation because security guarantees, economic benefits, and verification systems need to develop simultaneously. A complete strategy that incorporates denuclearisation as a core element will stop the diplomatic deadlock, which has stopped all previous diplomatic efforts.

The worldwide economic transformation brings forth immediate yet controversial effects on the global economy. The North Korean government has integrated its nuclear program into survival strategies for the regime and national pride narratives, which have made denuclearisation efforts unacceptable in Pyongyang through constitutional changes and official statements. The diplomatic approach of making denuclearisation the only condition for dialogue has failed to produce successful results in this situation. END faces criticism because it may validate North Korea’s nuclear power status by giving equal weight to disarmament, normalisation and exchange activities. The situation has created doubts about South Korean national identity because some citizens question the development of unofficial two-state recognition.

The program encounters various urgent barriers to its implementation. The different expectations between parties enable North Korea to view exchange programs and normalisation efforts as standalone achievements which generate economic and diplomatic advantages without actual disarmament. The United States continues to be essential for the region because Washington tends to follow a strategic approach of gradual progress, but its domestic political environment might limit its ability to adapt. The normalisation of relations between North and South Korea requires Seoul to maintain END in line with allied deterrence strategies to prevent normalisation from weakening defence commitments. The implementation process encounters difficulties because China and Russia support strategic normalisation initiatives which benefit their own interests instead of South Korea’s security requirements.

The political environment in South Korea will remain unstable because conservatives might view END as a concession to North Korea, while some progressive supporters might believe its advantages will materialise right away, thus creating a fragile political consensus which can easily change based on election results.

Sequencing and verification present formidable obstacles. The process of implementing phased reductions with Pyongyang faces major obstacles because of the substantial technical, legal, and political barriers to intrusive verification. The verification disagreements and mutual accusations of non-compliance have caused previous frameworks, including the 1994 Agreed Framework and the Six-Party Talks, to fail.

The process of END needs independent monitoring systems, which include multilateral inspectors who should have complete access to the process to stop it from becoming an unfulfilled declaration. The military provocations create a situation where cultural and humanitarian exchanges that generate goodwill become exposed to sudden interruption, which damages the base of people who support engagement.

END faces various obstacles, but it still maintains several important advantages. The main advantage of this approach stems from its realistic perspective, which understands that peace and denuclearisation need to happen together rather than one after the other. The integration of disarmament into normalisation and exchange frameworks creates a positive feedback loop, which reduces security concerns through growing trust to enable more extensive diplomatic talks. The method uses Southeast Asian diplomatic traditions that rely on consensus-based and patient incrementalism and habitual cooperation to achieve present global conflict management and risk reduction needs instead of seeking unattainable maximalist objectives.

END requires several steps to reach enhanced outcomes. Seoul needs to establish multiple engagement channels by starting low-cost cultural and humanitarian programs, which will expand support for peace initiatives. The two nations must create shared operational parameters which define operational limits and flexible advantages to gain support from sceptics. The verification process needs credible multilateral institutions, which should include ASEAN interlocutors or UN bodies, to establish legitimacy and impartiality. The fourth recommendation suggests that Track II diplomacy, together with civil-society networks, should continue dialogue when official diplomatic channels become blocked. The economic incentives need to be designed with strict reversibility features that link directly to measurable performance targets, which can be modified according to compliance levels.

The END initiative, which President Lee established, marks a fundamental departure from previous methods that focused on denuclearisation as the primary objective. The approach suggests that normalisation, denuclearisation, and exchange should happen together as a solution to the ongoing impasse. The initiative encounters major challenges because North Korea continues to defend its nuclear program, while its allies question the plan and regional powers engage in competition, verification methods prove difficult and domestic political disagreements persist. Seoul needs to create emergency plans which will maintain deterrence capabilities, deliver clear information to doubtful groups and establish enduring bipartisan support. END will lead to meaningful long-term stability in the peninsula if it is implemented through a well-planned sequence of steps and with strong monitoring systems, public backing, and coordination with other organisations.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

