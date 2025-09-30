Floods, Heatwaves, And Melting Glaciers: Pakistan As A Test Case For Climate Justice – OpEd

By Samantha Azizi

The unfolding climate crisis has turned into the defining challenge of our century, yet it continues to be framed in lofty rhetoric rather than meaningful action. As global leaders prepare to deliberate at the United Nations General Assembly’s 80th session, the stark reality is that countries like Pakistan are already living the nightmare of climate change.

For Pakistan, the debate is not about abstract targets or future projections; it is about survival in the face of a catastrophe it did not create. The injustice is striking—despite contributing less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan remains among the ten most climate-vulnerable nations in the world.

The memory of the devastating 2022 floods still lingers across the country. It was not merely a natural disaster but a calamity supercharged by human-induced climate change. Entire towns were submerged, one-third of the country was under water, 33 million lives were disrupted, 2 million homes were reduced to rubble, and crops across 4.4 million acres were wiped out. The death toll climbed past 1,700, while economic losses reached an overwhelming $30 billion. For many Pakistanis, the tragedy is not captured in figures but in the empty homes, broken communities, and dreams washed away by relentless waters.

Three years later, the country finds itself once again on the edge of another disaster. The summer of 2025 has already claimed more than 800 lives through cloudbursts and unprecedented monsoon downpours. Heatwaves have simultaneously scorched large parts of the country, with temperatures climbing above 50°C in some regions, pushing the poor and vulnerable into conditions where survival itself is a daily struggle. Scientific consensus leaves little room for doubt—climate change is reshaping monsoon patterns across South Asia, leaving Pakistan in the path of intensifying floods, heatwaves, and storms.

The threat does not end with seasonal extremes. Pakistan holds over 7,000 glaciers, the largest number outside the polar regions, and they are melting at an alarming pace. This rapid melting produces devastating flash floods in the short term, while slowly eroding the long-term reserves of freshwater on which millions depend. The Indus Basin, Pakistan’s lifeline for agriculture, food security, and drinking water, faces an uncertain future. The irony of suffering both from deadly floods and looming water scarcity captures the cruel paradox of climate change for Pakistan.

At the heart of this crisis lies the question of justice. Wealthy nations, historically responsible for most greenhouse gas emissions, continue to pursue industrial and economic expansion while promising “net-zero” targets decades away. Meanwhile, frontline states like Pakistan are drowning in disasters that are no fault of their own. What Pakistan demands is not charity or sympathy but fairness. Dedicated funding for climate adaptation, resilience building, and compensation for loss and damage is not optional—it is a moral obligation of those who created the problem. To deny this is to perpetuate the structural injustice at the heart of the climate crisis.

Yet promises remain hollow. The much-celebrated Loss and Damage Fund announced at COP27 has yet to provide meaningful relief. Bureaucratic hurdles, underfunding, and political reluctance have turned hope into frustration. Pakistan’s experience is proof that international forums are quick to proclaim solidarity but slow to deliver substance. Without predictable financing, debt relief, and technology transfer, climate-vulnerable nations cannot build the resilience they need. Every delay means more lives lost, more livelihoods destroyed, and more communities left behind.

This is not just Pakistan’s story. It is the story of island nations swallowed by rising seas, African states ravaged by drought, and millions of people worldwide forced to migrate because their lands can no longer sustain them. But Pakistan stands as one of the clearest test cases of whether the international system is serious about the principle of shared responsibility. If a nation that contributes almost nothing to global warming is left to bear the brunt of its consequences alone, then the ideals of peace, development, and human rights become empty slogans.

As the UNGA meets once again, Pakistan’s voice will echo not just for itself but for all climate-vulnerable states whose suffering remains overshadowed by power politics. The demand is simple yet urgent: those most responsible must bear their fair share of the burden. Climate action cannot remain an exercise in ambition without justice. For Pakistan, it is not just about protecting the environment—it is about protecting the future of its people. For the world, it is about proving that multilateralism still has meaning.