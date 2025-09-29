Hamas And Netanyahu’s Cabinet Have No Regrets – OpEd

By Rabbi Allen S. Maller

Ghazi Hamad, a senior Hamas official, defended carrying out the deadly October 7 attacks on Israel, telling CNN that it created a “golden moment” for the Palestinian cause despite the 50,000+ Palestinian deaths in Gaza. Hamad’s comments came on the same day as Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the October 7 attack in a speech to the UN – saying Hamas would have no role to play in a Palestinian state.

During the interview, CNN showed Hamad footage of people in Gaza urging Hamas to give up power. In one clip shown to Hamad, one anti-Hamas protester says: “Our message to Hamas is, stop gambling and adventuring with us. You are disconnected from reality. Especially since the Hamas leadership is located outside of Gaza. Some people say they killed with our children’s flesh, while they sat in hotels.”

Ghazi Hamad refused to look at the footage for more than a few seconds, pushing the iPad displaying the images away. He said that he knew people were suffering, but blamed their disgruntlement on Israel.

And Netanyahu’s Cabinet, with his super nationalist (Itamar Ben Gvir) and Ultra-Orthodox rabbis, managed to do what no other Israeli government had ever done; by stimulating the UN to an overwhelming call to establish a Palestinian state without Hamas. The Resolution passed 142 to 10; and condemns the October 7 massacre, and calls on Hamas to free hostages. In the context of ending the war in Gaza, Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international engagement and support, in line with the objective of a sovereign and independent Palestinian State,” the declaration stated.

For the first time the entire Arab League had condemned Hamas’ Oct. 7 invasion of Israel, and urged Hamas to disarm, at a 2-state UN conference. Arab and Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and Turkey, signed a declaration condemning for the first time Hamas’s onslaught of October 7, 2023, and calling on the Palestinian terror group to release all the hostages it is holding, disarm and end its rule of Gaza, in a bid to end the war in the Strip.

The “New York Declaration” sets out a phased plan to end the nearly eight-decade conflict and the ongoing war in Gaza. The plan would culminate with an independent, demilitarized Palestine living side by side peacefully with Israel, and their eventual integration into the wider Middle East region. The timeframe for achieving a Palestinian state is 15 months.

The “New York Declaration” text condemned the deadly Hamas-led October 7 assault on Israel, when some 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken hostage — of whom 50 are still held, most of them not alive — and which sparked the war in Gaza. It marks the first condemnation by virtually all Arab nations of the attack.

Now public support among Israelis for a two-state solution to a new low, with only 21% believing that a peaceful coexistence between Israel and a future Palestinian state is possible, according to a new poll by Pew Research Center released on June 3, 2025. The majority of Israelis no longer see two states as a viable path to peace, not because of ideology, but sadly because of bitter experience. Polls, which in the 1990s and early 2000s consistently indicated majority support on both sides for two states, have in recent years shown that only a minority of Israelis and Palestinians support the idea – or think it is feasible in practice.



“What Hamas did in October 2023 in killing and taking civilians hostage is unacceptable and condemnable and Hamas must immediately release all hostages,” Abbas wrote in a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who this month will co-chair a UN conference aimed at advancing a two-state solution. It is only too bad that he did not say this many years ago. The Palestine-Zionist wars started with the Great Revolt of the Arabs against the British pro-Zionist Mandate in 1936. It has continued off and on for 89 years.

But by 1937 Nationalistic secular politics had made even Arab government rivals; and Hajj Amin Husseini had already poisoned the possibility that Arabs could have offered their well respected traditional welcome of guests, to their cousins who were desperate to return home. Millions of European Jews would not have died in the Nazi holocaust; and millions of Palestinians would not be living in refugee camps.

The Great Revolt period was between 1936 and 1939, when several thousand Palestinians living under the British Mandate rose up violently against a growing Jewish population and the Brits who were in charge. About 500 Jews, 250 British servicemen and at least 5-8,000 Arabs died; of whom at least 1,500 fell at the hands of fellow Arabs.

In the wake of the violence, Britain’s “Peel Commission” proposed in 1937-8 partitioning the mandate into Jewish and Arab states, while placing major limits on Jewish immigration. Most Zionists, led by David Ben-Gurion and Chaim Weizmann, felt forced to accept the proposal because of the Nazi danger.

Mohammed Amin al-Husseini, grand mufti of Jerusalem and de facto leader of the Palestinian community, rejected the idea and called for jihad. He later went to Nazi Germany. The Palestinians emerged from the revolt weakened politically, economically and militarily.

However, they did accomplish their goal of substantially slowing the growth of the Jewish populations. If the Palestinians had accepted Britain’s “Peel Commission” proposal partitioning the mandate into Jewish and Arab states, hundreds of thousands of European Jews could have been rescued and brought to the Jewish state in the years preceding the Nazi’s Final Solution.

And the failure of the revolt set the stage for what the Palestinians call the Nakba (catastrophe)

when they lost the next anti-Zionist war in 1948.

So are the Palestinian Arabs victims of a “settler colonial project,” or their own failed leadership? Can two people share the land, by dividing it? The idea that things could have indeed gone differently, and that they weren’t fated for endless conflict, suggests maybe they still can go differently in the future, unless they want to fight for another 89 years.

What if the two-state solution offered by the British Peel Commission report in 1937 had gone through? “Jews would have gotten less than 20% of the country but there would have been no Palestinian refugee crisis. There would have been no Nakhba in 1948.

What would have happened if the religious leaders of Palestine had followed the Qur’an statement that “We made the people who were considered weak (the Jews) to inherit the eastern part of the land (Jordan) and the western part thereof (Israel) which we have blessed. And the fair Word of your Lord was fulfilled for the Children of Israel, because of their endurance. And We completely destroyed all the great works and buildings which Pharaoh and his people erected.” (Qur’an 7:137)

This verse is clear that the land was meant for Jews by using the phrase ‘the people who were

considered weak’. Most of the interpreters perceive that this phrase refers to the Children of

Israel (Al-Razi, Al-Shawkani; Al-Tabari; Al-Zamakhshari). In fact, although it seems implicit at the beginning, the meaning is directly made understood from the later part of the same verse which mentions ‘Children of Israel’ in relation to ‘Pharaoh’.

And Prophet Solomon built a Temple in Jerusalem that, unlike the Ka’ba, would allow both Jews and non-Jews to pray at the two places where Prophets Abraham, Ishmael and Issac were tested by God: “Moreover, concerning a foreigner, who is not of Your people Israel, but has come from a far country for Your name’s sake (for they will hear of Your great name and Your strong hand and Your outstretched arm), when he comes and prays toward this temple, hear in heaven Your dwelling place, and do according to all for which the foreigner calls to You.” (1 Kings 8:41-43)

The Nakba (catastrophe), the displacement of Palestinians during the 1948 establishment of the State of Israel and the War of Independence, could have been totally avoided if the Palestinian leadership had accepted the UN two state solution.

Indeed, if the Palestinian leadership had accepted the British 1937 two state solution; millions of Jews would have been able to escape the Holocaust (catastrophe). Hopefully, the Palestinians will not make an all or nothing mistake again.

Israeli Zionists agreed to Palestinian statehood in 1937-1938, 1947-1948, 1967, 2000-2001, and 2007. In each case, the Palestinian leadership refused to agree to the two-state solution that would have created a Palestinian state alongside a state for the Jewish People.

Now an Israeli leadership refuses to agree to the two-state solution that would create a Palestinian state alongside a state for the Jewish People’ for who knows how many decades.

Only if we all can live up to the ideal of following the will of a peace loving God can we help fulfill the 2700 year old vision of Prophet Isaiah: “On that day there will be a highway from Egypt to Assyria. The Assyrians will go to Egypt, and the Egyptians to Assyria. The Egyptians and Assyrians will worship together. On that day Israel will join a three-party alliance with Egypt and Assyria, a blessing upon the heart. The LORD of Hosts will bless them saying, “Blessed be Egypt My people, Assyria My handiwork, and Israel My inheritance.”…(Isaiah 19:23-5)