India: Leh Provoking The Land Of Peace – Analysis

By SATP

By Ajit Kumar Singh

On September 24, 2025, Leh District in the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh witnessed its deadliest day of unrest in decades, as protests demanding Statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh escalated into violent clashes with Security Forces (SFs). At least four civilians – aged 19, 20, 23, and 46 – were killed, while some 80 others sustained injuries, including more than 30 SF personnel. Protesters set ablaze the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters, the Chief Executive Councilor’s office, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) office, and Police and Central Reserve Police Force vehicles. This marked the first fatal incident in Ladakh since its creation as a UT in 2019, and signifies an unprecedented rupture in a region long considered peaceful and steadfastly loyal to New Delhi.

The immediate flashpoint for the violence was the hospitalization of two activists on a hunger strike spearheaded by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had launched a 35-day fast on September 10, 2025. His protest called for statehood, inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, and employment security through a separate Ladakh Public Service Commission (PSC). Wangchuk ended the hunger strike on September 24, immediately following the violent escalation.

In a press release on September 24, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (UMHA) attributed the violence to Sonam Wangchuk asserting, “it is clear that the mob was incited by Shri Sonam Wangchuk through his provocative statements.” The release added that “in spite of many leaders urging to call off the hunger strike he [Wangchuk] continued with the hunger strike and misleading the people through provocative mention of Arab Spring-style protest and references to Gen Z protests in Nepal.”

Later, on September 27, Ladakh’s Director General of Police (DGP) S.D. Singh Jamwal also accused Wangchuk of provoking unrest in Leh, claiming, “Sonam Wangchuk has a history of instigating. He has referred to the Arab Spring, Nepal, and Bangladesh.” Jamwal added, “We have arrested 44 people so far… The main ring leaders have been nabbed. Sonam Wangchuk, the main player, has been sent out under NSA charges.” Wangchuk was arrested on September 26.

Local leaders, however, alleged indiscriminate firing by SFs and called for a judicial inquiry.

At the time of writing, an uneasy calm prevails in Leh, with curfew and an internet blackout still in place, alongside intensified patrolling by SFs. Meanwhile, opposition parties have staged protests in Delhi, and dialogue between Ladakhi representatives and the central government is scheduled to resume on October 6. The crisis has drawn national scrutiny, highlighting deep dissatisfaction over political representation and autonomy in this sensitive border region.

The September 24 violence is a significant departure from Ladakh’s political culture. Historically, the region was unaffected by the separatist insurgency that engulfed the Kashmir Valley and Jammu from the 1980s onward. Ladakh’s stability stemmed from its enduring ties with the Indian Army, cultural distinction from the Valley, and strong loyalty to India. Before 2019, local grievances were directed primarily against Srinagar, where Ladakhis felt successive state governments neglected the region, and visibly inequitable development deepened resentment. Mobilization in Ladakh was centered around administrative separation and autonomy within Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), never secession.

Despite this relative calm, fatal incidents have punctuated Ladakh’s political history. In January 1981, two civilians died during protests for Scheduled Tribe status. In August 1989, three civilians were killed during demonstrations demanding UT status and an end to Kashmiri political dominance. These events are now overshadowed by the 2025 violence, which has surpassed previous fatalities and revealed a dramatic breakdown of Ladakh’s conditional stability. The September 24 clashes underscore how the buffers preserving Ladakh’s non-violent politics have been eroded.

The roots of the current crisis lie in the administrative structure created after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of J&K on August 5, 2019. Ladakh was carved out as a UT without a Legislative Assembly and placed under direct central administration through a Lieutenant Governor (LG). Initially, Leh welcomed this change, seeing it as freedom from Srinagar’s neglect. Discontent, however, spread quickly as the absence of a legislature created a constitutional void, diminished the LAHDC’s powers, and concentrated authority in the LG’s office. Many complained that decision-making powers once exercised by elected representatives had been sidelined by bureaucrats, aggravating public resentment.

Four pillars of discontent have since driven agitation:

Demographic concerns: Without safeguards comparable to Article 35A or Sixth Schedule protections, Ladakhis fear outsiders acquiring land will destabilize fragile ecological and cultural balances. The Domicile Certificate Rules, 2025, are widely seen as inadequate. Crucially, there is fear that corporates patronised by the Centre could come to occupy vast tracts of land and disturb the fragile ecology of the region with environmentally rapacious commercial projects.

Unemployment and job insecurity: Youth frustration has deepened as detachment from J&K’s recruitment boards and delays in establishing a Ladakh PSC have blocked opportunities.

Lack of legislative authority: The absence of an Assembly has deprived Ladakhis of a democratic voice on critical local issues such as land, tourism, and development.

Unified mobilization: The Leh Apex Body (LAB), dominated by Buddhists in Leh, and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), representing Kargil’s Shia Muslim majority, have formed a rare united front to demand Statehood, Sixth Schedule safeguards, a separate PSC, and two Lok Sabha constituencies.

Tensions mounted as the Centre failed to deliver on these core demands. In January 2023, the government set up a High-Powered Committee to engage with Ladakhi representatives. But after a May 27, 2023 meeting ended with only a domicile policy announcement, talks stalled. By 2025, faith in New Delhi’s willingness to meet Ladakhi concerns had weakened. Wangchuk’s September fast was therefore intended as a final attempt to draw national attention. The violent escalation on September 24 revealed the cumulative impact of broken promises and eroded trust.

The government asserts that it has adopted a constructive approach, emphasizing “phenomenal results” achieved through dialogue, including raising Scheduled Tribe reservation from 45 to 84 percent, instituting one-third reservation for women in councils, declaring Bhoti and Purgi as official languages, and initiating recruitment for 1,800 posts. Yet local leaders dismiss these as cosmetic, failing to address core issues such as land, resources and environmental protection, job security, and democratic rights. UMHA claims the LAHDC Act offers powers “on par with the Sixth Schedule,” but leaders argue these powers have been hollowed out under LG-led rule.

The erosion of democratic space in Ladakh carries serious security consequences. The region shares sensitive borders with both China and Pakistan, and confrontations along the Line of Actual Control with China since 2020 have elevated Ladakh’s strategic significance. Analysts warn that disenchantment among this historically loyal border population, which has a long tradition of recruitment into the Indian Army, undermines India’s security matrix. Previously, elected councils absorbed public discontent; now, direct central control has made New Delhi the focus of grassroots anger.

The September 24 unrest also reflects dangerous social changes. Anger among the youth, what is often described as a “Gen Z revolution” is fueled by joblessness and feelings of betrayal by the Centre. Crackdowns, arrests, and curfews are likely to harden resentment, especially after the use of lethal force by SFs. Prolonged instability threatens Ladakh’s economy – damaging eco-tourism, Pashmina production, and associated livelihoods – which risks compounding social unrest. Without substantive political measures, radicalization among younger Ladakhis cannot be ruled out.

The likelihood of further unrest remains high. In the immediate aftermath, outrage over civilian deaths and demands for a judicial inquiry will sustain protest activity. In the medium-to-long term, continued reliance on administrative control without legislative empowerment ensures recurring cycles of agitation. If statehood or Sixth Schedule safeguards are indefinitely postponed, Ladakh could face a prolonged cycle of unrest and repression, imposing escalating political and security costs.

Resolving this crisis requires urgent political action. First, an impartial judicial investigation into the September 24 fatalities is essential to restoring credibility and trust. Second, restrictive curfews and detentions must be reassessed to avoid reinforcing alienation. Third, sustained and transparent dialogue between the Centre, LAB, KDA, and youth representatives is imperative, with a time-bound roadmap for constitutional safeguards. In the longer term, New Delhi must move toward Sixth Schedule protections, greater powers for the LAHDC, and creation of a constitutionally backed Ladakh PSC. Ultimately, full Statehood must be considered as the most effective mechanism to address Ladakh’s aspirations.

The Leh unrest of September 2025 highlights a crucial reality: governance through heavy centralization and bureaucratic control has failed in Ladakh. A region once associated with loyalty and calm on India’s threatened northern frontiers has now turned to violence, driven by the denial of democratic rights and constitutional protections. The path to durable peace lies in restoring legislative authority and providing constitutional guarantees. Without such measures, the Cold Desert risks spiralling into cycles of unrest, undermining both internal cohesion and India’s strategic security interests in the Himalayas.