Making History, Upholding Heritage: Spiritual Head Of Dawoodi Bohra Makes First-Ever Visit To Udaipur’s City Palace – OpEd

While a photograph is generally considered worth a thousand words, rarely does a photograph capture a thousand or more years of history!

The official photograph of His Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd spiritual head of Dawoodi Bohras worldwide, with Shriji Huzur Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur, the 77th Custodian of the House of Mewar on 20 August 2025, is a fine example of how relationships based on trust and mutual respect thrive over centuries. The dignitaries are seen seated at the Durbar Hall of The City Palace, marking the first-ever visit of His Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin to Udaipur’s iconic palaces. A new chapter was written in the history of enduring ties between the Dawoodi Bohras and the House of Mewar.

For over a million-strong Dawoodi Bohras, His Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin is the spiritual head as the 53rd al-Dai al-Mutlaq upholding Islamic virtues and learnings. Dressed in spotless white turban, flowing shawl and tunic as prescribed, he is a picture of timeless piety and devotion. The prayer beads in his hand evoking the virtuous discipline towards his religion. Islam’s call for timely prayers, meditation and constant consultation of the Holy Quran is embodied in His Holiness to whom the entire community looks up for guidance. He is the viceregent of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslims who trace their heritage to the Fatimi Imams, direct descendants of the Prophet Mohammed. They ruled over large parts of the Islamic world during the 10th to 12th centuries CE and were responsible for an unparalleled efflorescence of learning, art and architecture.

One of the oldest functioning universities in the world, Al-Azhar, as well as many architectural monuments in the city of Cairo, Egypt — the vibrant city the Fatimi Imams founded — are enduring legacies of that era. In 1132 CE, the 21st in the line of the Imams chose seclusion after ensuring that the office of the al-Dai al-Mutlaq (meaning ‘unrestricted missionary’) was instituted to represent the Imams and lead the faithful. Ever since, the Dawoodi Bohras have been led by the al-Dai al-Mutlaq who first operated from Yemen and then, for the last 450 years, from India. His Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin assumed office in January 2014, succeeding his father and predecessor, the 52nd al-Dai al-Mutlaq, His Holiness Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin.

Fostering harmony

Readers may not be aware the Dawoodi Bohras are united by a set of centuries old principles; an unwavering commitment to the faith, a genuine love for the countries in which they live, a belief in the value of society, education, women’s empowerment, engagement with other faiths, physical health and well-being, and a responsibility to care for the environment and all creatures that dwell within it. Bohras have always been loyal and law-abiding citizens wherever they live. They have maintained cordial relations with all manner of governments with an aim of fostering harmony and goodwill. From Mughal emperors to the British Raj as well as with modern day political parties, the dais have looked for common ground on which to lay the foundations for mutual understanding that can lead to betterment for all.

The silver-framed photograph, within the official photograph, records the story of 2 October 1954 when His late Highness Maharana Bhupal Singh, the 74th Custodian of the House of Mewar (whose period of reign was 1930 – 1955 CE) played host to His Holiness Syedna Taher Saifuddin, the 51st al-Dai al-Mutlaq of the Dawoodi Bohra community. It was the meeting of the great-grandfather of Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar with the grandfather of His Holiness Dr Syedna.

His late Highness Maharana Bhupal Singh, the 74th Custodian of House of Mewar played host to His Holiness Syedna Taher Saifuddin, the 51st al-Dai al-Mutlaq of the Dawoodi Bohra. Credit – Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation

The City Palace court records, or haqiqat bahidas as they are known, record that His Holiness Syedna Taher Saifuddin came to The Palace, Udaipur and was escorted to Pitam Niwas in the lift. He left his shoes outside the lift and met Maharana Bhupal Singh, along with a host of senior officials. In the photograph His Holiness Syedna Taher Saifuddin is seated on the chair, at an angle, as a mark of mutual respect. The photograph is attributed to the court photographer, Shri Chiranjilal Shrimal of Udaipur. Court records of The City Palace are a remarkable treasure-trove of precise documentation and historical details, adding to deeper understanding of the past.

The colours of Mewar

In the official photograph of 20 August 2025, Shriji Huzur Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar is seen in ceremonial attire wearing the colours of Royal Mewar, red and gold, which may seem prominent in comparison to the spotless white robes of His Holiness Dr Syedna. Wearing the red paag or traditional headgear and the dark-hued sherwani adorned with the crest of the House of Mewar, Dr Lakshyaraj is a picture of regal poise and dignity. There are elements of devout grace: the locket on the necklace is blessed with the depiction of Parameswara ji Maharaj Shree Eklingnath Ji, the Supreme Lord of Mewar in whose name he holds the office of Maharana.

The ideal of custodianship is unique to Mewar, to a Princely State which governed this southern region of Rajasthan, or Rajputana as it was known earlier. Every generation of the Maharanas adhered to this spiritual code, while at the same time, respecting and honouring other religions and faiths. Upholding Shaivite traditions has never deterred the Custodians of Mewar from protecting the Jain community or the Vaishnavite followers of Shree Krishna. And as the 20th August 2025 visit has proven, the bonds of mutual respect and trust with the Dawoodi Bohras continue to be honoured.

The specially-crafted sword carried by Dr Lakshyaraj on the occasion is symbolic of upholding the honour of the State, community and the people who have to be protected at all times by the House of Mewar. Honour-bound duties are upheld by every generation of the Maharanas, and the present Custodian of the House of Mewar. In fact the motto ‘Jo drirha rakhe dharma koun tihin rakhe katar’ is an integral part of the coat of arms of the House of Mewar. Translated in English it means: The Almighty protects those who stand Steadfast in upholding righteousness. The ‘dharma’ or righteousness is the life-blood of governance and ensures the continuity and perpetuity of the House through the ages. The sherwani worn by Dr Lakshyaraj, on the occasion, has the large buttons with the crest of Mewar imprinted on it, and on the collar of the sherwani, the crest in gold is worn prominently and with the pride that comes with honourable discharge of duties.

At The Durbar Hall

The setting of the official photograph provides another fascinating story from the well-documented pages of Mewar’s history. Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar had escorted His Holiness Dr Syedna to the Durbar Hall of Taj Fateh Prakash Palace, named after Maharana Fateh Singh one of the greatest Custodians of Mewar who governed from 1884 to 1930. Infact on 1 September 1918 His Holiness Syedna Taher Saifuddin, the 51st al-Dai al-Mutlaq was welcomed by Maharana Fateh Singh in Udaipur to The City Palace. Court records mention that the lawajma or the royal insignia, along with a colourful procession of chariots, led by the Maharana’s elephant, were present at Suraj Pol to receive His Holiness and his entourage with appropriate pageantry and pomp.

The Durbar Hall is a repository of authentic furniture and furnishing dating back to the early decades of 20th century. The ‘Singhasan’, or the ornate armchair crafted in silver, can be seen in the official photograph: the lion-head and the leonine paws adding more power to the richness of the photograph. The ‘Singhasan’ has divine attributes and is especially revered by the Rajputs who also carry the name ‘Singh’. The three-arm candelabra in crystal, on the table placed between the ‘Singhasan’ merits the viewers’ attention. The City Palace of Udaipur has probably the single largest private collection of crystal anywhere in the world; on 20 August 2025, the candelabra enhanced the lustre and luminosity of the occasion.

Along the walls of The Durbar Hall are almost life-size paintings of Maharana Fateh Singh, Maharana Bhupal Singh, Maharana Bhagwat Singh and Maharana Arvind Singh Mewar, Custodians of Mewar in the 20th century. There are series of paintings depicting the times of Maharana Pratap, Mewar’s iconic warrior-King of the 16th century CE, who remains the timeless fount of inspiration for generations of Indians not just the people of Mewar and Rajasthan.

In today’s time and age when genocides, wars between nations and communities are wrecking global peace, the historic visit of His Holiness Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin to Udaipur demonstrated the power of harmony, brotherhood and mutual respect between the Dawoodi Bohras and the House of Mewar.