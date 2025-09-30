Rails Through Resistance: A Veteran’s Passage Into Kyiv – OpEd

By Commander Rahul Verma (Retd)

It begins in silence, the kind you only notice when the mission hasn’t started yet. August 18, 2025, Warsaw Central Station. The hustle and bustle of Warsaw Airport, which I experienced when I landed from a LOT flight (Delhi to Warsaw). I’m staring down a train platform, one eye on the Kyiv Express, an old Soviet steel, chipped paint, three-tier sleeper compartments and the other eye in the past. I’ve flown in different zones. Mapped uncharted waters. Evacuated men from a difficult situation. But this is different.

No uniform. No orders. Just a ticket to Kyiv. A city at war, but open for all. I climb aboard. My compartment smells like metal, worn fabric, and something indefinable, the weight of memory. There are three bunks stacked like a vertical chessboard. I take the top, no AC, not even a fan and windows with small fox holes for fresh air. It reminded me of my time onboard Indian naval Warships and also remember how many times I felt bad for the submariners. There’s no room to sit up straight, and somehow that feels right.. But you don’t enter a place like Kyiv standing tall. You go in low and quiet, with your eyes open.

We roll out of Warsaw under a deep orange sky. Poland’s countryside blurs into dusk, and the hum of the tracks takes over. No announcements. No conversations. Just motion. Most of the passengers were ladies and children, but still, an eerie silence ran through the train. And beneath it all, the knowledge that this isn’t just a border crossing. This represents a shift in terrain, both politically and physically, as well as psychologically.

The Border: Steel, Silence, and Soviet Inheritance

At midnight, everything stops. We’ve reached the Poland–Ukraine border. The train screeched to a halt at what felt like a forgotten outpost of history. All the carriage doors were locked from inside, sealed as though we were prisoners of time itself. Only one door finally creaked open, and passengers exited EU, both in body and spirit, on their passports. The Polish immigration system was tech-savvy, and all actions were completed in your own coupe itself. The shift to the Ukrainian side was old school, all passports collected and all doors locked. Ukrainian border guards waited, stern, disciplined, and curious. Their presence carried the aura of men who had spent too many nights sorting friend from foe. They took out youngsters and odd travellers in the cold to ask questions; thankfully, I was given an entry after a few questions. The train whistled as it announced completion of immigration formalities.

Most travellers don’t know this, but the ground itself changes here. Poland uses the European rail gauge of 1,435 mm. Ukraine? 1,520 mm. A legacy of empire, of separation, of lines drawn and redrawn through blood. Hence, the train is pulled onto a siding. Hydraulic jacks lift the carriages like aircraft on a maintenance deck. Crews move in. Old bogies off. Broad-gauge wheels on. It’s quiet chaos, metal tools slamming against steel, boots crunching gravel, paperwork exchanged in murmured Ukrainian. I’ve heard this rhythm before. In hangars. In warships. In forward operating bases. It’s the sound of readiness.

Two hours. No one complains. We’re all complicit in this strange ritual of swapping wheels so the train can carry us deeper into a country that refuses to stop moving.

As the Kyiv Express paused at the threshold of Ukraine, it was not only Commander Verma who waited in silent anticipation. Around him, each compartment held stories that ran parallel to his own. A grandmother grasped her granddaughter’s hand tightly, murmuring reassurances in hushed Ukrainian. Businessmen peered at stamped passports, scanning them as attentively as their mobile news feeds. Beside the locked doors, a family huddled together, numb from fatigue yet determined in hope. For every passenger, this border was more than an administrative line it was the edge of uncertainty and the beginning of resolve. In these silent moments, the train became a microcosm of a nation in motion, each soul stitched together by the same quiet determination to keep moving forward.

Kyiv: The City That Refuses to Bow

We arrive in Kyiv just after 10 a.m. The station is grand, a blend of pre-war and post-war styles all at once. I step onto the platform expecting tension. Sirens. Soldiers. But the first thing I see is a woman selling sunflowers. Behind her, a man in uniform sips coffee. No one panics.

Kyiv is not calm. Kyiv is composed.

I check into a Mercure hotel near a busy shopping mall, convenient and cosmopolitan. Drop my bag. Step out. And suddenly I’m in it, streets alive with motion, children kicking a football in a shadowed alley, the smell of fresh bread from a bakery under a scaffolded facade. This is not a war zone. This is a city daring the war to stop it.

There are sandbags at intersections, yes. Checkpoints manned by tired-eyed volunteers. But there is also music. Laughter. A couple arguing over groceries. Resistance here isn’t loud; it’s daily. I visit St. Sophia’s Cathedral to pray for my own success and, most of all, selfishly for my own safety. I stand under its gold domes and hear the low murmur of prayers. Not for victory. For strength. For return. For continuation. Outside, a veteran without legs rolls past in a wheelchair, nodding once at the sky. Around 23:30, the air raid sirens wailed across the city—sharp, unambiguous, slicing through the quiet like a signal flare. My concerned friend from the National Defence Academy calls and tells me to rush to the basement of the hotel. A drone and missile attack had been reported, the largest in a couple of months, which may be an aftermath of the Alaska summit. The lights went out. Corridors filled with soft footfalls and quiet urgency. The hum of elevators gave way to silence. Yet even in that silence, Kyiv didn’t freeze. It paused. And then it crawled forward. Slowly, cautiously, but forward. It reminded me of Eliad, years ago, another place where we operated under constant threat, always aware, always moving with precision. There, too, you learned to breathe through the tension, to work with one eye on the sky and the other on the task. Here in Kyiv, civilians were doing the same. No one complained. No one panicked. The city held its breath and then exhaled. By morning, the street vendors were back, coffee machines steaming, and a cyclist coasted down Andriyivskyy Descent as if nothing had changed. This is not a war zone. This is a city daring the war to stop it.

At a small cafe for breakfast, I sit across from a university student who freelances as a drone operator for a volunteer mapping unit. He’s calm, articulate, and shows me a set of satellite overlays on his cracked phone. “We don’t need miracles,” he says. “We just need time. And pressure. We keep pressing. We stay smart.” At a gas station later, I met a mother and her teenage daughter. They’re headed west for a family reunion. The daughter wants to study physics in Odesa. Her mother simply says, “We live like we’ll win. That’s how we win.” But the most unexpected moment comes at a small aerospace lab on the city’s edge. Through a friend of a friend, I visited a group of engineers working on retrofit kits for legacy UAVs. They’re underfunded but undeterred. One of them, no older than 30, tells me, “Every day, we outthink something that costs ten times more. War isn’t just steel. It’s software, logistics, and willpower. We’re designing the future while holding the line.”

I learned not just about wartime innovation, but also about how Ukraine navigates the gritty reality of procurement under pressure, supply chain resilience, and, most crucially, self-reliance. What I saw was not a nation surviving day to day. It was a nation adapting. Engineering its own future while managing the unpredictability of the present.

With my own work completed in these four days, I left Kyiv not only with ideas, photos, and notes, but with friendships. I shared meals with locals, tried the hearty regional dishes, and toasted with a strong local liquor called horilka. I heard stories that stayed with me. I made memories that won’t fade, the kind you don’t post, but recount to friends and family years later with quiet pride.

The Return: Kyiv to Chelm

August 21. 2350 hours. I board the Kyiv–Chelm train. This is no Soviet relic. It’s modern, clean, and of European standard. No chassis change ahead. Progress in motion. My compartment is a two-bed sleeper. Crisp sheets. A socket that works. Screens showing station updates. But the silence remains. It’s not tension, it’s focus. Every conductor, every staff member, every passenger knows that this journey crosses not just a border, but an identity.

As we approach the border, the train slows, but doesn’t stop for a bogie change. That alone tells a story. Ukraine is adjusting to Europe, not begging to belong, but engineering its place with steel, rail, and quiet intention. Passport control takes time. Armed personnel move carriage to carriage. There is no barking, no theatre. Just eyes that scan too quickly and too thoroughly to be new to this.

We’re delayed by over two hours. Enough to miss my connection from Chelm. But again, no panic. I’ve missed landings before. You circle. You recalculate.

Chelm: Transition Under Construction

Chelm station is mid-upgrade, with scaffolded roofs, exposed wiring, and construction dust coating old benches. Signs in Polish, half-finished digital boards, and the occasional announcement echoing through the unfinished halls. To a Ukrainian traveller, it may seem like disorder, but through another lens, it appears to be momentum. Like rebuilding. Like Poland laying track not just across cities, but across alliances.

I sat beside a young Ukrainian woman in the waiting area. Her backpack was military green, patched at the edges, her fingers wrapped around a tea she hadn’t touched. She told me she was headed to Gdańsk to meet a cousin, her first time outside Ukraine. “I feel like I left something unfinished,” she said, eyes fixed ahead. “But I also feel like if we don’t see the world now, we may forget why we’re fighting to be part of it.”

A local cab driver offers help in halting English, then tells me his son is studying in Lviv. We drive. We don’t speak much. But in that silence, there’s something shared. The quiet understanding that transition, whether between countries, careers, or crises, is always messy. But it moves. In a nearby café, I order soup. Across from me, a Polish soldier sits with a laptop, typing slowly, deliberately. Outside, trains come and go. None of them is empty.

Here’s what I know: war doesn’t always look like combat. It often appears that trains arrive on time. Like old women sweeping sidewalks. Like boys delivering bread in plastic bags. Infrastructure is more than roads and bridges. It’s will. Its direction. It’s the refusal to stall. Ukrainian Railways is doing more than logistics. It’s holding the psychological front. These trains say, we still move. We still connect. We are not isolated. We are not done.

Final Transmission

I’ve flown rescue missions into flooded coastlines, during tsunamis and after storms. Dropped supplies into conflict zones. I’ve lifted wounded men from burning decks. And yet, this train journey into Kyiv, this slow, deliberate crossing into a city that stands tall without needing to shout, ranks among the most profound movements I’ve witnessed.

Because it wasn’t about fear. Or drama. Or spectacle.

It was about continuity.

Kyiv isn’t waiting to be saved. It’s surviving by systems. By small decisions made a thousand times a day. By citizens who wake up and live forward. That is the deepest form of resistance I know.

Peace, I’ve learned, is not the absence of conflict. It’s the decision to proceed with the build anyway. And on those tracks, between Warsaw and Kyiv, I saw it. I rode on it. And I will never forget it.