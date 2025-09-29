Saudi Arabia, Regional Countries Back Trump Peace Proposal To End Gaza War

By Arab News

Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkiye, Qatar and Egypt have expressed support for US President Donald Trump’s latest initiative to end the war in Gaza.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the ministers welcomed Trump’s “sincere efforts” and voiced confidence in his ability to “find a path to peace” in the region.

They underscored the importance of working in partnership with Washington to consolidate peace, describing the proposal as a chance to advance a comprehensive settlement, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The ministers said the plan, which calls for a halt to the war, the reconstruction of Gaza and the prevention of Palestinian displacement, offered a framework for stability.

They also highlighted Trump’s pledge to block the annexation of the West Bank as a significant step.

The statement outlined a series of commitments the ministers said were essential for a lasting peace: ensuring humanitarian aid can reach Gaza without obstruction, preventing forced displacement, securing the release of hostages, establishing a security mechanism for all parties, and guaranteeing a full Israeli withdrawal from the enclave.

They added that reconstruction of Gaza and progress towards a two-state solution, in which Gaza and the West Bank form part of a fully sovereign Palestinian state, were “the key to achieving regional stability and security.”