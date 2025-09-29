The Economic Prospects Of The Horn Of Africa Amid Political Instability – OpEd

By Dr. Suleiman Walhad

The Horn of Africa States stands at a crossroads between immense economic potential and persistent political volatility.

With strategic geography, a young population, and growing global attention, the region is poised for transformation. Yet its progress is constantly threatened by internal conflict, fragile governance, climate shocks, and unresolved geopolitical tensions. Understanding the economic outlook of this subregion requires balancing its promising developments with the ever-present risks of its “chaotic and warmongering” political landscape.

Somalia: Recovery Amid Fragility

Somalia’s economy, according to a World Bank Group press release of June 30, 2025, is slowing in 2025, although it grew at 4.0% in 2024. This is not bad after years of conflict, famine, and institutional collapse. The successful completion of the HIPC debt relief initiative has eased its external debt burden, offering a more stable fiscal outlook.

However, Somalia remains heavily aid-dependent, with low domestic revenue and a fragile security situation dominated by extremist threats and foreign interferences. Climate shocks, droughts and floods, continue to threaten agriculture, the country’s mainstay. Political disputes, involving quarreling politicians and foreign meddling, further strain national cohesion and economic planning. Somalia’s long-term potential depends on security stabilization, institution-building, perhaps moving away through a collective national accord from the current clan-based governance federal infrastructure, and economic diversification away from subsistence activities.

Ethiopia: Reform Amid Risk

Ethiopia, the region’s most populous nation, showcases both the promise and perils of the Horn of Africa States region. Its economy has shown impressive resilience, with projected GDP growth between 6–8%, thanks in part to ongoing macroeconomic reforms. These include liberalization of key sectors like banking, a shift towards a more flexible exchange rate, and efforts to reduce inflation and restructure public debt.

Ethiopia’s journey, however, remains fraught with challenges. Ongoing conflicts in states such as Tigray, Amhara, Oromia, and Somali are deeply straining the nation. These persistent ethnic divisions risk pushing the country toward fragmentation, echoing the disintegration once seen in the former Yugoslavia. The government’s controversial quest for an owned port is another major issue, which may lead to breaking up the country. It is, indeed, an aggressive quest for control over the natural assets and resources of other nations, including their ports, maritime domains, and all that they encompass. No nation parts with their land, maritime territories, or ports! Without sustainable peace (within and without) and national reconciliation, ambitious reforms including its ongoing Eurobond restructuring and liberalization of major sectors of the economy, the country risks faltering.

Eritrea: Insular and Cautious Growth

Eritrea remains the most politically closed and economically isolated state in the Horn of Africa States region. It’s growth remains modest, around 2.9%, and heavily reliant on mining exports, particularly potash. The country runs a current account surplus and maintains relatively moderate inflation, reflecting conservative fiscal policies.

However, these gains are undermined by deep structural weaknesses. Eritrea’s private sector is underdeveloped, infrastructure is poor, and the country remains under tight political control, deterring foreign investment. It’s economic future hinges on whether it can open up and implement reforms. With political will, Eritrea could capitalize on its resource wealth and regional positioning, but for now, growth is slow and constrained.

Djibouti: Strategic Gateway, Debt Risk

Djibouti has emerged as a logistics hub due to its strategic position on the Red Sea and role as Ethiopia’s main maritime outlet. Growth reached around 6.5% in 2024, powered by port operations, military base revenues, and foreign investment. In the medium term, however, it is projected to grow on average at 5% in the years to come(2026/27). Djibouti has also made strides in climate adaptation and infrastructure development, both crucial to its coastal economy.

Still, fiscal vulnerability looms large. Public external debt remains high, with significant arrears and exposure to non-concessional loans. The economy is highly dependent on port traffic, making it vulnerable to regional political shifts, such as Ethiopia’s quest for an owned port. Climate change, particularly sea-level rise and heat waves, also poses a long-term threat. Maintaining macroeconomic stability and improving fiscal governance will be key to sustaining growth.

Cross-Cutting Constraints

The region’s economic potential is held back by shared challenges. First and foremost is insecurity. Ethiopia’s civil wars, Somalia’s extremist violence, quarrelsome political landscape, and tensions over port access have undermined investor confidence and diverted resources away from development. Conflict disrupts trade, displaces people, and degrades infrastructure, leaving deep economic scars.

Second is debt sustainability. Ethiopia’s default, Djibouti’s arrears, and Somalia’s dependence on aid reflect deeper fiscal imbalances. Many of these countries lack strong revenue systems and remain dependent on volatile external financing and aid, which is currently wrought with a lot of uncertainties. The high cost of servicing debt reduces the room for investment in health, education, and infrastructure.

Third, climate change is an existential threat. The Horn of Africa states region is one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable regions, suffering from recurring droughts, desertification, and flooding, leadership failures, and systemic mismanagement . These shocks not only affect food security and livelihoods but also erode economic growth and deepen poverty.

Finally, weak governance and institutions continue to limit the effectiveness of reforms. Corruption, low rule of law, poor regulatory frameworks, and weak public services make it difficult to mobilize resources, attract investment, and deliver public goods. Without stronger state capacity, even well-designed policies struggle to gain traction.

Opportunities: A Narrow but Viable Path

Despite the risks, the Horn of Africa states region retains significant opportunities. A peaceful and reform-oriented trajectory could unlock 6–8% annual growth in Ethiopia, 4–5% in Somalia, and sustained growth in Djibouti and even Eritrea. Key levers include first, Political reconciliation and diplomacy involving resolving internal conflicts and avoiding interstate disputes (especially over ports and borders) , which could lower transaction costs and rebuild investor confidence.

Second, debt restructuring and fiscal reform as in Ethiopia’s ongoing talks and Somalia’s HIPC completion, which demonstrate that fiscal reform is possible. Broader access to concessional financing could reduce dependence on high-cost borrowing.

Third, infrastructure and connectivity including investments in ports, rail, power, and digital infrastructure, which can unlock regional trade and boost productivity. Ethiopia’s opening of its financial sector and logistics liberalization are steps in this direction. Somalia’s initiative to harness its long-standing hydrocarbon potential marks a strategic move toward economic development.

Fourth, climate adaptation including drought-resistant crops to early warning systems and sustainable water use, adapting to climate risk, is critical to long-term resilience.

And finally, regional cooperation, through shared infrastructure, harmonized trade policies, and mutual agreements on resource use and the movement of goods, can enhance the region’s bargaining power and operational efficiency, offering a constructive alternative to conflict and counterproductive disputes.

Conclusion

The economic outlook of the Horn of Africa States region is not uniformly bleak, but it is highly contingent on political will and regional stability. While there are green shoots of reform and growth, the region’s fundamental vulnerabilities remain unresolved. Conflicts, weak institutions, unsustainable debt, and climate risk aggravated by foreign meddling, continue to cast a long shadow over development.

Whether the region thrives or stagnates will depend not only on technical policy but on the resolution of deep-rooted political and social fractures. The Horn’s promise is real, but without peace, cooperation, and accountable governance, that promise may remain tragically out of reach.