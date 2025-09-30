By K.M. Seethi

President Donald Trump’s 2025 “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict” has been hailed by several countries as a historic breakthrough. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Israel’s acceptance, and the White House released the full text of its 20 points.

On the surface, the plan contains measures that could end active fighting, bring hostages home, and deliver urgent humanitarian aid. It offers a ceasefire, a staged Israeli withdrawal, and an exchange of hostages and prisoners. Within seventy-two hours of acceptance, all Israeli hostages—living or dead—are to be returned, while Israel would release 250 prisoners serving life terms and more than 1,700 Gazans arrested since October 2023, including women and children. In addition, the plan pledges immediate aid: food, medicine, water, electricity, hospital repairs, and clearing of rubble. The Rafah crossing would be reopened under international monitoring, and reconstruction efforts would be managed through the United Nations, the Red Crescent, and neutral agencies.

Trump’s proposal also outlines a governance transition in Gaza. Instead of elected representatives, Gaza would be administered by a technocratic Palestinian committee under the oversight of a new international body, the “Board of Peace,” chaired personally by Trump, with figures such as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. Hamas would be disarmed, fighters given amnesty or safe passage, and an International Stabilization Force (ISF) made up of U.S., Arab, and regional partners would secure Gaza alongside newly trained Palestinian police. Economic incentives are included: a special economic zone, foreign investments, and job creation. Finally, the plan gestures toward a pathway for Palestinian self-determination and eventual statehood, conditional on reforms by the Palestinian Authority (PA) and adherence to benchmarks rooted in Trump’s earlier 2020 “Peace to Prosperity” plan.

On paper, these elements suggest progress. However, as with past plans, the devil lies in the details, and the experience of 2020 looms large. Trump’s new framework avoids explicit annexation, unlike his earlier plan, but it replicates the same conditionality, asymmetry, and exclusion of Palestinian voices that have doomed every peace process since Oslo. The central question remains: is this truly a roadmap to peace or merely a ceasefire deal that reduces Gaza to a humanitarian project while treating Palestinian statehood as a forgotten footnote?

Conditionality Without Sovereignty

The 2020 “Peace to Prosperity” plan was billed as the “deal of the century.” In reality, it entrenched Israeli annexation, declared Jerusalem Israel’s undivided capital, denied Palestinian refugees the right of return, and offered Palestinians only fragmented enclaves with no genuine sovereignty. It placed the entire burden of concessions on Palestinians—disarmament, recognition of Israel as a Jewish state, sweeping governance reforms—while granting Israel immediate gains in land and legitimacy. That plan was universally rejected by Palestinians and widely criticized by the international community.

The 2025 Gaza plan claims to be different: no annexation, an international stabilization force, and immediate humanitarian relief. But its central features continue the same logic of conditional statehood. The Palestinian Authority is told it may only return to govern Gaza after completing reforms, a condition drawn directly from the 2020 plan. Hamas is ordered to disarm fully before any political inclusion, with fighters offered amnesty or exile. In the meantime, Gaza is to be run not by elected Palestinians but by a foreign-chaired “Board of Peace.” This is not sovereignty. Palestinians, once again, are asked to wait indefinitely while others decide their future.

The deeper danger lies in the fact that Palestinian statehood, a commitment made by the international community since the 1948 partition, is postponed into an undefined future. The plan speaks vaguely of a “credible pathway,” but attaches it to benchmarks Palestinians cannot control. This raises a pressing concern: is the Gaza plan only a ceasefire framework to quiet the guns and attract donor money, while pushing statehood off the table? If so, it risks repeating the fatal flaw of Oslo, where deferring the hard issues only prolonged occupation, settlement growth, and despair.

Excluding Palestinian Agency

Perhaps the most glaring weakness is the complete absence of Palestinian participation in drafting the plan. Once again, the so-called peace process is designed by Washington and Tel Aviv, with support secured later from a handful of Arab governments. The Palestinian Authority was not invited to negotiate the terms. Civil society voices were ignored. Even the Arab League was presented with a fait accompli. This exclusion undermines legitimacy at the very start. Peace deals cannot succeed if the people most affected are excluded from the table.

The irony is hard to miss. International courts—the ICC and the ICJ—have declared that Netanyahu bears responsibility for war crimes and acts amounting to genocide. However, here he stands with Trump, the very leader shielding him from accountability, announcing a “historic” peace plan. What credibility can such a process claim? How can those accused of atrocities become the architects of peace, while the victims are excluded? It is a mockery of international negotiations.

Nonetheless, Hamas’s crimes cannot be ignored—using civilians as shields, holding hostages, and perpetuating cycles of violence are indefensible. But the response cannot be to sideline all Palestinian representation, as if the entire nation is to be disciplined into obedience. The PA, flawed as it is, remains the recognized authority for Palestinians. By excluding it, the plan strips Palestinians of political agency, reducing them to passive recipients of aid and external governance. The paradox is clear: Trump demands Palestinian reforms, but refuses to allow Palestinians to lead their own reforms.

Equally troubling is the plan’s rejection of the United Nations as a peacekeeping authority. Instead of UN peacekeepers, who have a mandate under international law, Trump insists on an International Stabilization Force managed by the U.S. and its allies. This is no neutral force; it is a political instrument. Trump’s hostility toward the UN is well known: from vetoes at the Security Council shielding Israel, to withdrawals from UN agencies, to public criticism of the UN’s “failures.” It is therefore unsurprising, but deeply worrying, that the UN is sidelined in this plan too. If international legitimacy is to mean anything, Gaza’s future cannot be entrusted to Trump and his chosen allies alone.

Ceasefire Without Justice

There is no doubt that Gaza needs urgent peace. The scale of destruction, displacement, and death is staggering. Ceasefire and aid are immediate necessities. But peace without justice will not hold. By avoiding the fundamental issues—Jerusalem, refugees, settlements, sovereignty—the 2025 plan risks becoming just another stopgap. It may reduce violence temporarily, but it will not resolve the conflict.

The role of external mediators also raises questions. Was Trump’s announcement an attempt to sideline other mediators—Qatar, Egypt, or the UN—in order to monopolize credit? Peace cannot be built on personal legacies. It requires collective legitimacy. Moreover, history shows that imposed solutions without mutual trust collapse quickly. Oslo failed because it deferred the hardest issues. The 2003 Road Map failed because obligations were asymmetrical. The 2020 plan failed because it entrenched occupation. The 2025 plan, by sidelining Palestinians and tying statehood to endless conditions, risks the same fate.

The international community has repeatedly affirmed Palestinian statehood as a right, not a privilege. But here again, Palestinians are treated as a humanitarian project rather than a political people. They are told to wait until they reform, until they disarm, until they prove themselves worthy. But who holds Israel to account? Who enforces its obligations? Decades of colonization, dispossession, and repeated assaults since 1948 have brought us to this crisis. To suggest that Palestinians must now wait on the goodwill of the very powers responsible for their suffering is an insult to justice.

Toward Genuine Peace

The world needs peace in Gaza, but not peace built on exclusion and denial. The Trump plan offers temporary relief, but it does so by weakening Palestinian agency, postponing sovereignty, and shielding those accused of war crimes. It treats statehood as an afterthought, not a commitment. It creates new structures of ‘trusteeship’ rather than pathways to freedom. It empowers Trump and Netanyahu, but leaves ordinary Palestinians without a voice.

True peace requires more than ceasefire clauses and economic incentives. It requires international intervention grounded in legitimacy, not in unilateral deals. The United Nations, despite its flaws, remains the appropriate forum to lead such efforts. Palestinian voices—through the PA, civil society, and diaspora—must be crucial. Refugees cannot be written out of history. Jerusalem cannot be ignored. Occupation cannot be legitimized.

The Gaza conflict is more than ending violence today. It calls for addressing the injustice that has fuelled violence for decades. Trump’s plan, despite its promises, risks being remembered as another chapter in the long history of imposed deals that silenced Palestinians while rewarding those who oppressed them. The people of Gaza deserve peace, but peace rooted in rights, dignity, and self-determination, not in temporary bargains that postpone justice for another generation.