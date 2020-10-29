Iran Says Busts Major Network Involved In Bank Fraud

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry arrested members of a major network involved in forging bank documents.

In a statement on Thursday, the Intelligence Ministry said 15 members of the network were arrested in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan over fraudulent activities and organized banking scam.

Members of the network were involved in forging documents and buying and selling dishonored and bounced checks.

According to the statement, close cooperation between the intelligence forces and Judiciary officials of the province resulted in the detection of the network and arrest of its members.