In Search Of The Infinite: A Meditator’s Journey Of Spiritual Discovery – Book Review

By Murray Hunter

When Athan East (a penname) asked me to review his new book ‘In search of the infinite’, his strong passion about sending out a message he felt was beneficial to others came through to me.

Athan began his story about growing up in a traditional Chinese society in Malaya. He described the hardships his parents faced in the pursuit of daily survival. Athan focused upon the superstitions of Chinese society and the belief on luck and good fortune.

This influenced Athan’s early focus on pursuing his own career. It was in this part of the book he discussed at length his own emotional attachment pursuing wealth as his prime goal in life. Athan then went on to develop an intense interest in Chinese superstition and the occult, primarily as a means to seek wealth, and look for a cure for his disabled daughter.

Athan then wrote at length about his own shortcomings during this phase of life. He sees his disposition to temper and aggressiveness as possibly the precursors of his own heart attack and cancer, later in life.

This is the first part of Athan’s book, a journey of disappointment. He went on numerous expeditions around Malaysia to seek out spiritual gurus, wisemen, fortune tellers, and what are known as bomohs. He went on to find out that most were frauds, fakes, or just plainly unable to assist Athan in his quest.

Athan leaves us during this phase of the book with a catalogue of South-East Asian occult and the metaphysical. This on its own provides a valuable insight into the subject, which lies not far from the surface of Asian culture and society.

Athan came away from this period of life feeling even more helpless and dismayed, losing any perspective of God or any divine knowledge, greater than the self. This search almost completely exhausted his physical and emotional energy, drained his finances, and left him in a void of disappointment.

There is a distinct transition within the book where Athan recalls his experience when he jumped in the flowing river after a friend had fallen in. He saw a sign of divinity with a local Malay passing by came to the rescue, saving his friend Alvin. It was through this event Athan saw God, which he describes as an unseen force.

Then came Athan’s meeting with Bhai Sahib, a spiritual teacher and Vibrant Celestial Meditation (VCM) practitioner. Although, it took Athan some time to build up trust, his wife was almost immediately able to connect to VCB, and reach high levels of spiritual consciousness. Athan’s wife who he calls Maam Sahib was able to reach identities within the higher spiritual realms.

Athan then takes another turn and discusses at some length Bhai Sahib’s philosophies on health, marriage, families, relationships, money, food, karma, spiritual awakening and personal growth. This was written very much in the spirit of a book I read ‘The monk who sold his Ferrari’ by Robin Sharma. At this point, anyone interested in spiritualization and personal growth will develop a close affinity with Athan’s writings.

In the next part of the book, Athan wrote about the various realms where souls and spirits inhabit, usually trapped and unable to transition to another place. Here Athan is taking on a role as a scribe to the perceptions and experiences of his wife Maam Sahib. Athan touches the edge of the quantum world, which only a few readers will be able to truly understand and relate with.

Athan concludes his book with an explanation of VCM. He explains how one can utilize VCM as a tool to discover one’s true self. This is his prime message.

This book is somewhat covertly dedicated to his teacher, who was the catalyst in the realization of Athan’s search for his true self.

Athan covers a lot of ground in his book. He started the book with great introspection about the sensory aspects of his heart attack, where he attaches symbolizations. The only criticism I have is that Athan may have detached himself from the story over the second half of the book to cover the span of matters he wanted to cover. I really see his book as a series of smaller books compiled within a book. It’s a pity the publisher didn’t see that and format it as such.

Perhaps the most profound aspect of the book is that Athan has combined universal consciousness, the spiritual realms, self-realization, and God as the infinite, within one narrative. This gives those on a spiritual journey more to ponder.