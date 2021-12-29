Iran Allows China To Open Consulate General In Southern Port Of Bandar Abbas

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian cabinet of ministers granted permission for the opening of China’s consulate general in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

During a session on Wednesday, the cabinet approved a proposal from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the opening of the consulate general of the People’s Republic of China in Bandar Abbas, the capital of Iran’s coastal province of Hormozgan.

The permission has been conditional on reciprocal measures and conformity to the relevant rules and regulations.

China became Iran’s top trading partner in the previous Iranian year which ended on March 20.

The value of non-oil trade exchanges with China in Iranian year 1399 (March 2020-March 2021) stood at $18,715 million.

In March 2021, the foreign ministers of Iran and China signed a 25-year agreement to develop cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The Iran-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was announced in a joint statement during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tehran in 2016.