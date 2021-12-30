ISSN 2330-717X
Israeli Army Forces Attack Gaza Strip

Israeli forces have carried out attacks on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

According to Israeli media, a civilian was lightly injured after being shot along the border of the northern Gaza Strip which pushed the IDF to use artillery fire towards Hamas posts in Gaza.

Attacks came along with the Palestinian president’s visit to Israel where he held talks with the Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz where they discussed security and economic and humanitarian issues as well as tensions in West Bank.

