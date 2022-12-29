Armenia, Azerbaijan Working To Determine Peace Treaty Contents, Says Lavrov

By PanARMENIAN

Armenia and Azerbaijan are now in the process of determining the contents of a possible peace treaty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Lavrov said that the prospect of signing a peace treaty depends on the two countries. He noted that Moscow has a close strategic partnership and alliance with both Yerevan and Baku, and therefore it is important for the Russian Federation to achieve peace between the two.

On December 26, on the sidelines of the informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a trilateral conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Pashinyan noted that the most urgent issue to be discussed was the crisis in the Lachin corridor. He also recalled that the corridor is within the area of responsibility and control of Russian peacekeepers, while Azerbaijan has guaranteed the unimpeded passage of goods and citizens along this route.

For over 15 days now, the key road has been blocked by Azerbaijanis who claim to be environmentalists. Azerbaijan had also deprived the people of Karabakh of gas supplies.