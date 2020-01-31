Palestine Preparing UN Resolution Against US ‘Deal Of The Century’

By Tasnim News Agency

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will attend a UN Security Council session to submit a resolution against the US-proposed plan for Middle Eastern reconciliation dubbed “deal of the century”, the Palestinian envoy to the UN told reporters.

“We will continue the consultations. These consultations will be culminated in a visit by President Abbas within the next two weeks to the Security Council, in which he will put before the entire international community the reaction of the Palestinian people and the Palestinian leadership to this onslaught against the national rights of the Palestinian people by the Trump administration,” Riyad Mansour said, TASS reported.

“We will also be consulting with everyone,” the Palestinian diplomat added. “Hopefully, by that time we will have the agreement on the text that the Security Council will vote on it.”

The resolution will be brought before the UN Security Council in cooperation with Tunisia, which currently is a non-permanent member of the UN body.

Mansour described the US plan as “the opposite of peace” that would allow Israel “to annex” 40% of the Palestinian territory.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump revealed the key points of the so-called deal of the century. The US offers to link the Palestinian territories of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank with a tunnel.

Abbas denounced the deal, blasting it as a “conspiracy deal”, while the Hamas movement stressed that the plan is “not worth the ink it was written with.”

