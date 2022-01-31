ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, January 31, 2022

Drift ice camp in the middle of the Arctic Ocean as seen from the deck of China's icebreaker Xue Long. Photo Credit: Timo Palo, Wikipedia Commons

China To Build Third Icebreaker And Heavy Lift Vehicle To Support LNG Plants Along Northern Sea Route – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

The Chinese transportation ministry has issued a policy paper that calls for the construction of both a third heavy icebreaker and a 100,000-ton heavy lift vehicle like the Russian one currently handling prefabricated modules to Russian LNG plans along the Northern Sea Route.

The third icebreaker, to be delivered in a year or two, and the heavy-lift vehicle will make China almost an equal partner with Russia at least on the eastern half of the Northern Sea Route and put new pressure on the Arctic Council to admit Beijing as a member (thebarentsobserver.com/ru/arktika/2021/12/kitay-postroit-tretiy-ledokol).

And the policy paper calls for standardizing Chinese icebreakers, an indication that it plans to build far more of them in the coming years even though China has no icy territorial waters of its own. 

While China’s third icebreaker like its first two will be oil-powered, the policy paper clearly implies that Beijing would like to develop a nuclear-powered icebreaker like the ones Moscow already has. If that comes to pass, then China would almost certainly demand equal partner status with Moscow in the handling of the Northern Sea Route.

Marc Lanteigne, a specialist on Arctic politics at the University of Tromso, says that these plans “show that China still sees the Arctic as a priority and wants to continue to develop the Polar Silk Road despite the many setbacks in the North [and] despite uncertainties about the post-pandemic economy” (highnorthnews.com/en/china-build-new-heavy-icebreaker-and-lift-vessel-arctic).

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

