Romanian Football Captain Complains To UEFA About Racist Comments

By EurActiv

By Vlagyiszlav Makszimov

(EurActiv) — Romanian football team captain Marius Marin has alleged the Hungarian team made racial slurs against his team during the European Championship match on Saturday, posting but later deleting the following post: “These gypsies, as you shouted at us on the field, beat you 2-1.”

The Romanian football federation acknowledged that it has filed a complaint with UEFA but provided no further details, Romanian daily Gazeta Sporturilor reported.

According to press reports, a similar comment was also made in the locker rooms, which was also included in the complaint filed.

The Hungarian Football Federation has not received any official notification in the matter so far, Nemzeti Sport wrote.