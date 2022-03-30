Iranian, Pakistani FMs Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments

By Tasnim News Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Pakistani counterpart held talks on bilateral cooperation, regional developments and the situation in Afghanistan.

Amirabdollahian and Shah Mahmood Qureshi met on the sidelines of the 3rd Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan’s Neighboring Countries in China in order to follow up on bilateral issues and exchange views about the developments in Afghanistan and the region.

They welcomed the development of bilateral ties and agreed on the holding of highest-level meetings in the current year and the joint commission of economic relations at the earliest.

The top diplomats also stressed the implementation at the earliest of the agreement on border marketplaces.

During the meeting and in the part related to Afghanistan, the sides, while supporting international cooperation to assist the people of Afghanistan, expressed concern about the slow pace of decision-making that would enhance Afghanistan’s relations with neighbors and uplift the livelihood of the people, and hoped that Afghanistan’s interim rulers would pay due heed to the real needs of the people in all the areas of politics, economy, and society, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

The foreign ministers also described as frustrating the depriving of girls of education and said such actions drove a wedge between the Taliban rulers and the people and pushed away international legitimacy.

Amirabdollahian, while briefing on the latest status of the JCPOA negotiations, said the resolution of the remaining issues hinged on the will of the US side.

The Iranian foreign minister dismissed war as a solution to the problems in Ukraine, and elaborated on the Islamic Republic’s diplomatic efforts to prevent war and help exit the current situation as well as its humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine, which was met with commendation by the Pakistani side.