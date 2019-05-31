Is Gillibrand Schizophrenic? – OpEd
Imagine someone running for president of the United States who claims to be a Buddhist yet he rejects many of the central teachings of Buddhism. Imagine if this same person attends a Methodist church and frequents a pantheistic religious study group. Is he a Buddhist, a Methodist, or a pantheist? Or is he simply schizophrenic?
Merriam-Webster is very helpful. “Schizophrenia often involves an inability to orient oneself with reality….” It specifies three subtypes, one of which accurately depicts the person we have identified: hebephrenia is “a form of schizophrenia characterized especially by incoherence, delusions lacking an underlying theme, and affect that is usually flat, inappropriate, or silly.”
Silly Gillibrand. That is a good way to describe presidential hopeful Kirsten Gillibrand.
Her schizophrenia was on grand display in a National Public Radio podcast interview she gave on May 29. She says she is a Catholic yet she rejects the Church’s teachings on life, marriage, and ordination. Not only that, she claims the Church’s teachings are biblically wrong. Moreover, she does not go to a Catholic church, and is known to frequent a multidenominational Bible study group.
In other words, Gillibrand evinces “an inability to orient oneself with reality,” and a capacity for “delusions lacking an underlying theme.”
Silly Gillibrand. Why would anyone take her seriously?
Please Donate Today
Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.